 »   » హీరోయిన్ బర్త్ డే పార్టీ: డాన్స్ చేస్తూ సందడి చేసిన స్టార్స్!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
English summary
Apart from Priyanka Chopra, even the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress celebrates her 29th birthday today on July 18, 2018, and she threw a birthday bash in Mumbai to all her friends and colleagues from the industry. Celebs such as Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor and several others were in attendance and the birthday girl looked beautiful and gorgeous in her little black dress. The birthday bash was also attended by the Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan.
Story first published: Thursday, July 19, 2018, 11:49 [IST]