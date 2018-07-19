తెలుగు
 »   » హీరోయిన్ బర్త్ డే పార్టీ: డాన్స్ చేస్తూ సందడి చేసిన స్టార్స్!

హీరోయిన్ బర్త్ డే పార్టీ: డాన్స్ చేస్తూ సందడి చేసిన స్టార్స్!

    టాయిలెట్ ఏక్ ప్రేమ్ కథా, దమ్ లగాకే హైసా, శుభ్ మంగళ్ సావధాన్ లాంటి హిందీ చిత్రాల్లో నటించిన బాలీవుడ్ బ్యూటీ భూమి పడ్నేకర్ జులై 18న తన 29వ పుట్టినరోజు వేడుక జరుపుకుంది. ఈ వేడుకకు బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్స్ వరుణ్ ధావన్, కరణ్ జోహార్, వాణి కపూర్‌తో సహా పలువురు తారలు హాజరయ్యారు. ప్రత్యేకంగా డిజైన్ చేసిన బ్లాక్ డ్రెస్సులో భూమి పడ్నేకర్ సెక్సీ లుక్‌లో అందంగా మెరిసిపోయింది.

    భూమి పడ్నేకర్

    భూమి పడ్నేకర్

    పుట్టినరోజు వేడుకలో భూమి పడ్నేకర్ నలుపు రంగు దుస్తుల్లో సూపర్ హాట్ లుక్‌తో సెంట్రాఫ్ అట్రాక్షన్‌గా నిలిచింది. ముంబైలో జరిగిన ఈ వేడుకలో బాలీవుడ్ తారలు సందడి చేశారు.

    డాన్స్ చేసిన వరుణ్ ధావన్

    ఈ బర్త్ డే వేడుకలో బాలీవుడ్ హీరో వరుణ్ ధావన్, హీరోయిన్ వాణి కపూర్‌తో కలిసి హిందీ పాటలకు డాన్స్ చేస్తూ పార్టీలో మరింత జోష్‌ నింపారు.

    కరణ్ జోహార్

    కరణ్ జోహార్

    భూమి పడ్నేకర్ బర్త్ డే పార్టీలో ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ ఫిల్మ్ మేకర్ కరణ్ జోహార్.... తాను ఇంకా యువకుడినే అంటూ ఇలా కలర్‌ఫుల్ డ్రెస్సులో జిగేల్ మనిపించాడు.

    వాణి కపూర్

    వాణి కపూర్

    హాట్ క్లీవేజ్ షోతో హీరోయిన్ వాణి కపూర్ అందరి దృష్టినీ ఆకర్షించింది.

    సెల్ఫీ

    సెల్ఫీ

    బర్త్ డే గర్ల్ భూమి పడ్నేకర్‌తో కలిసి కరణ్ జోహార్, వరుణ్ ధావన్, శశాంక్ ఖైతాన్ సెల్ఫీ.

    భార్యతో కలిసి ఆనంద్ ఎల్ రాయ్

    భార్యతో కలిసి ఆనంద్ ఎల్ రాయ్

    షారుక్ మూవీ ‘జీరో'కు దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఆనంద్ ఎల్ రాయ్ తన భార్యతో కలిసి ఈ బర్త్ డే పార్టీకి హాజరయ్యారు.

    తల్లితో కలిసి భూమి

    తల్లితో కలిసి భూమి

    తన తల్లి సుమిత్రా హుడా పడ్నేకర్‌తో కలిసి భూమి పడ్నేకర్.

    సినిమాలు

    సినిమాలు

    ప్రస్తుతం భూమి పడ్నేకర్ ‘సంచిరియా' అనే క్రైమ్ థ్రిల్లర్‌లో నటిస్తోంది. అభిషేక్ చౌబే దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో సుశాంత్ సింగ్ రాజ్ పుత్, మనోజ్ భాజ్‌పాయ్, అశుతోష్ రాణా నటిస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    Apart from Priyanka Chopra, even the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress celebrates her 29th birthday today on July 18, 2018, and she threw a birthday bash in Mumbai to all her friends and colleagues from the industry. Celebs such as Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor and several others were in attendance and the birthday girl looked beautiful and gorgeous in her little black dress. The birthday bash was also attended by the Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan.
    Story first published: Thursday, July 19, 2018, 11:49 [IST]
