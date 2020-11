English summary

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades arrested in drugs case. As part of the Sushant Singh Rajput case, NCB searched the Agisilaos Demetriades home and found alprazolam tablets and hashish. Apart from this, Bollywood Actor Arjun Rampal friend Paul Bartel arrested on friday in mumbai.