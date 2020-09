English summary

Bollywood Drug case: Three Super Star names surface in Drug case: Ranveer Singh's request rejected: NCB to Issue summons to Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan in Rhea Chakraborty Drug case. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 8, 2020, by NCB in drug links allegations. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor questioned by NCB in drug case. Apart from that, A National news channel given breaking news that, Three superstars of the bollywood will be summonned in drug case goes viral in the social media.