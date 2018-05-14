 »   » హీరో సూసైడ్ వీడియో వైరల్.. తప్పులు చేశానని వెల్లడి.. రేప్ కేసులో అరెస్ట్!

హీరో సూసైడ్ వీడియో వైరల్.. తప్పులు చేశానని వెల్లడి.. రేప్ కేసులో అరెస్ట్!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu

Related Articles

బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు ఇందర్ కుమార్ సూసైడ్ వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారింది. జీవితంపై విరక్తి చెంది తాను ఆత్మహత్యకు పాల్పడుతున్నానని చెబుతున్న వీడియో సంచలనం రేపడంతో కుటుంబ సభ్యులు స్పందించారు. వర్థమాన నటుడు ఇందర్ కుమార్ బాలీవుడ్ కండల వీరుడు సల్మాన్ ఖాన్‌తో కలిసి వాంటేడ్, కహీ ప్యార్ నా హో జాయే అనే చిత్రంలో నటించారు. ఇటీవల గుండెపోటుకు గురై ప్రాణాలతో బయటపడ్డారు. కొన్ని సమస్యలతో బాధపడుతున్నట్టు వచ్చిన వార్తల నేపథ్యంలో సూసైడ్ వీడియో ప్రచారం కావడం మరింత సంచలనం రేపింది.

అందుకే ఆత్మహత్య

అందుకే ఆత్మహత్య

మద్యం తాగడం లేదు. వాస్తవం చెప్పాలని అనుకొంటున్నాను. చాలా తప్పులు చేశాను. ఇప్పుడు రోడ్డుపైన పడ్డాను. అందుకే ఆత్మహత్య చేసుకొవాలనుకొంటున్నాను.

దురదృష్టం వెంటాడింది

దురదృష్టం వెంటాడింది

నేను హీరో కావాలని వచ్చాను. సిక్స్ ప్యాక్ చేశాను. ఏ అవకాశం రాలేదు. దురదృష్టం వెంటాడింది. సూసైడే గత్యంతరంగా మారింది. అందుకే ఈ లోకం నుంచి వెళ్లిపోవాలనుకొంటున్నాను అని ఇందర్ కుమార్ వీడియోలో చెప్పాడు.

రంగంలోకి ఇందర్ భార్య

రంగంలోకి ఇందర్ భార్య

సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఇందర్ వీడియో విస్తృతంగా ప్రచారం కావడంతో ఆయన భార్య పల్లవి కుమార్ స్పందించారు. తన భర్త సూసైడ్ వీడియోలో వాస్తవం లేదు అని పల్లవి చెప్పింది.

సూసైడ్ వాస్తవం కాదు

సూసైడ్ వాస్తవం కాదు

తన భర్త వీడియోకు సంబంధించిన సన్నివేశాలు పట్టిపడి హై యార్ అనే చిత్రంలోనివి. ఇంకా ఆ చిత్రం విడుదల కావాల్సి ఉంది. అంతేగానీ నిజంగా తన భర్త సూసైడ్ ప్రయత్నించారని నమ్మవద్దు అని పల్లవి మీడియాకు చెప్పారు.

రేప్ కేసులో ఇందర్ అరెస్ట్

రేప్ కేసులో ఇందర్ అరెస్ట్

2014లో ఇందర్ కుమార్ ఓ రేప్‌ కేసులో అరెస్టయ్యాడు. తనపై లైంగిక దాడి చేశారని ఓ మోడల్, నటి ఆరోపణలు చేయడంతో ఆయనపై కేసు నమోదైంది. పలు విషయాల్లో ఇందర్ వివాదాస్పదుడిగా మారిన సంఘటనలు ఉన్నాయి.

English summary
Bollywood actor Inder Kumar, who was seen with Salman Khan in films like Wanted & Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye, took his last breathe in 2017 as he suffered from a cardiac arrest. Today, a suicide video of Inder Kumar went viral on the internet in which we can see him recording a message before the suicide. In this situation, Inder Kumar’s wife Pallavi Kumar called for a press conference to clear the air.
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers
 

తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

X