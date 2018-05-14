 »   » హీరో సూసైడ్ వీడియో వైరల్.. తప్పులు చేశానని వెల్లడి.. రేప్ కేసులో అరెస్ట్!

English summary

Bollywood actor Inder Kumar, who was seen with Salman Khan in films like Wanted & Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye, took his last breathe in 2017 as he suffered from a cardiac arrest. Today, a suicide video of Inder Kumar went viral on the internet in which we can see him recording a message before the suicide. In this situation, Inder Kumar’s wife Pallavi Kumar called for a press conference to clear the air.