వెంకటేష్, వరుణ్ తేజ్, తమన్నా, మెహ్రీన్ హీరో హీరోయిన్లుగా అనిల్ రావిపూడి దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కిన 'ఎఫ్ 2' చిత్రం సంక్రాంతికి విడుదలై సంచలన విజయం సాధించింది. దిల్ రాజు నిర్మించిన ఈచిత్రం తెలుగు బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద రూ. 130 కోట్లకుపైగా గ్రాస్ వసూలు చేసి నిర్మాతలకు, డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్లకు భారీ లాభాలు తెచ్చిపెట్టింది.
ఈ బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ మూవీపై బాలీవుడ్ కన్నుపడింది. ప్రముఖ హిందీ నిర్మాత బోనీ కపూర్ 'ఎఫ్ 2' చిత్రాన్ని హిందీలో రీమేక్ చేయబోతున్నారు. ఈ ప్రాజెక్టులో దిల్ రాజు కూడా భాగం కాబోతున్నారు. దిల్ రాజుకు ఈ మూవీ ద్వారా హిందీ చిత్ర సీమలోకి అడుగు పెడుతున్నారు.
బాలీవుడ్ రీమేక్
బాలీవుడ్ దర్శకుడు అనీస్ జబ్మీ దర్శకత్వంలో ఈ చిత్రం ఉండబోతోందని తెలుస్తోంది. ఈ చిత్రంలో నటించబోయే బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్లు ఎవరు? తదితర విషయాలు త్వరలో వెల్లడికానున్నాయి.
దిల్ రాజుతో కలిసి బాలీవుడ్లో
బోనీ కపూర్ స్పందిస్తూ..‘ఎఫ్ 2 అనేది ఫన్ ఫిల్మ్, ఫ్యామిలీ ఎంటర్టెనర్. నేను ఆ సినిమా చూసి చాలా ఎంజాయ్ చేశాను. ఇలాంటి వినోదాత్మక, కుటుంబ కథా చిత్రం బాలీవుడ్ ప్రేక్షకులు అందిస్తే బావుంటుంది అనిపించింది. హిందీలో ఇద్దరం కలిసి నిర్మిద్దామని దిల్ రాజు చెప్పారు. సౌత్లో దిల్ రాజు ఎస్టాబ్లిష్డ్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్, డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్. త్వరలోనే పూర్తి వివరాలు ప్రకటిస్తామని తెలిపారు.
నటీనటుల ఎంపిక జరుగలేదు
ఈ చిత్రంలో నటీనటుల ఎంపిక జరుగలేదని... కథకు సూటయ్యే హిందీ స్టార్ల గురించి చూస్తున్నాం. దర్శకుడిగా అనీస్ బజ్మీ ఖరారయ్యారు. త్వరలోనే అన్ని వివరాలు ప్రకటిస్తామని బోనీ కపూర్ వెల్లడించారు.
భారీ టార్గెట్తో హిందీ రీమేక్
హిందీ నిర్మాణంలో బోనీ కపూర్తో పాటు దిల్ రాజు కూడా భాగం అవుతుండటంతో భారీ టార్గెట్ దిశగా ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్ ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. స్టార్ హీరోలతో సినిమా చేసే ప్రయత్నాల్లో ఉన్నట్లు సమాచారం. గట్టి నమ్మకం ఉంటే తప్ప దిల్ రాజు రంగంలోకి దిగడు.. మరి తెలుగులో రూ. 130 కోట్లకుపైగా రాబట్టిన ‘ఎఫ్ 2' స్థాయి బాలీవుడ్లో ఎలా ఉండబోతోందో చూడాలి.
According to Bollywood reports, Boney Kapoor will be backing the Hindi remake while Anees Bazmee will be helming it. Confirming the remake news, Boney said, "It’s a fun film and a family entertainer. I thoroughly enjoyed watching it and I believe it’s a subject that will resonate with the Hindi audience as well. Dil Raju suggested that we make the Hindi version together. He is one of the most established producers down South and also a distributor and exhibitor. It’s the coming together of two passionate filmmakers."
