తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    పుల్వామా వీరులకు నివాళి అర్పిస్తూ బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్స్ సాంగ్

    By
    |

    జమ్మూ కశ్మీర్‌లో ఈ ఏడాది ఫిబ్రవరి 14న జరిగిన పుల్వామా టెర్రరిస్ట్ ఎటాక్ దేశం మొత్తాన్ని కుదిపేసింది. ఈ బాంబు దాడిలో దాదాపు 40 మంది సీఆర్పీఎఫ్ జవాన్లు మరణించారు. ఈ ఎటాక్ తర్వాత దేశంలో పరిణామాలు వేగంగా మారిపోయాయి. ఈ దాడికి ప్రతీకారంగా భారత సైన్యం పాక్ ఆక్రమిత కశ్మీర్‌లోని ఉగ్రవాద శిభిరాలపై బాంబుల వర్షం కురిపించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    ఈ దాడిలో మరణించిన వీర జవాన్లకు నివాళులు అర్పిస్తూ 'తూ దేశ్ మేరా' అనే దేశభక్తి పాటను చిత్రీకరించారు. ఇందులో బాలీవుడ్ సెలబ్రిటీలు అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్, షారుక్ ఖాన్, ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్, అమీర్ ఖాన్, టైగర్ ష్రాఫ్, కార్తీక్ ఆర్యన్, రణబీర్ కపూర్ నటించారు.

    స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా సీఆర్పీఎఫ్(సెంట్రల్ రిజర్వ్ పోలీస్ ఫోర్స్) ఈ పాటను పుల్వామా దాడిలో మృతి చెందిన సైనికులకు నివాళి అర్పిస్తూ అంకితం చేయనున్నారు. బుధవారం ఈ పోస్టర్ విడుదలైంది. ఆగస్టు 15న ఈ వీడియో సాంగ్ విడుదల చేయబోతున్నారు.

    CRPF India unveiled Tu Desh Mera songs poster

    'తు దేశ్ మేరా' అంటూ సాగే ఈ దేశ భక్తి పాటను ప్రముఖ సింగర్లు జావేద్ అలీ, జుబిన్ నూతియాల్, షబాబ్ శబ్రి, కబీర్ సింగ్ ఆలకించారు. వీర జవాన్ల త్యాగాలను గుర్తు చేసుకుంటూ సాగే ఈ సాంగులో భాగం కావడంపై సెలబ్రిటీలు ఆనందం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

    More AMITABH BACHCHAN News

    English summary
    A day before Independence day, CRPF India unveiled the song's poster and tweeted, "Official poster of the tribute song for CRPF Martyrs of Pulwama. 'Tu Desh Mera'. Bollywood comes together to pay homage to the Pulwama Martyrs of CRPF (sic)." In the poster, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya, Tiger, Aamir, Kartik and Ranbir are seen posing and saluting the Jawans.
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 17:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue