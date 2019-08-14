పుల్వామా వీరులకు నివాళి అర్పిస్తూ బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్స్ సాంగ్

amitabh bachchan shah rukh khan aishwarya rai aamir khan tiger shroff kartik aaryan ranbir kapoor అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ షారుక్ ఖాన్ ఐశ్వర్య రాయ్ అమీర్ ఖాన్ టైగర్ ష్రాఫ్ కార్తీక్ ఆర్యన్ రణబీర్ సి
A day before Independence day, CRPF India unveiled the song's poster and tweeted, "Official poster of the tribute song for CRPF Martyrs of Pulwama. 'Tu Desh Mera'. Bollywood comes together to pay homage to the Pulwama Martyrs of CRPF (sic)." In the poster, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya, Tiger, Aamir, Kartik and Ranbir are seen posing and saluting the Jawans.
Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 17:06 [IST]