పుల్వామా వీరులకు నివాళి అర్పిస్తూ బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్స్ సాంగ్

Official Poster of the Tribute Song for #CRPF Martyrs of Pulwama #TuDeshMera by @HAPPYPRODINDIA Bollywood comes together to pay homage to the Pulwama Martyrs of #CRPF Thanks @SrBachchan @iamsrk @aamir_khan @TheAaryanKartik @iTIGERSHROFF #Ranbirkapoor #AishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/OPLrNfz8Ia

English summary

A day before Independence day, CRPF India unveiled the song's poster and tweeted, "Official poster of the tribute song for CRPF Martyrs of Pulwama. 'Tu Desh Mera'. Bollywood comes together to pay homage to the Pulwama Martyrs of CRPF (sic)." In the poster, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya, Tiger, Aamir, Kartik and Ranbir are seen posing and saluting the Jawans.