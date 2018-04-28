 »   » ద్రౌపదిగా దీపికా పదుకోన్.. 1000 కోట్ల భారీ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌లో..

ద్రౌపదిగా దీపికా పదుకోన్.. 1000 కోట్ల భారీ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌లో..

మహాభారతం చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కించేందుకు బాలీవుడ్ మిస్టర్ ఫర్‌ఫెక్ట్ అమీర్‌ఖాన్ స్పీడ్ పెంచారు. మహాభారతాన్ని సినిమాగా తీయాలని కొద్ది రోజుల క్రితం తన మనసులో మాటను బయటపెట్టిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. సుమారు రూ.1000 కోట్లతో ఈ సినిమాను భారీగా రూపొందించేందుకు ప్రయత్నాలు మొదలుపెట్టారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి రిలయన్స్ ఇండస్ట్రీస్ అధినేత ముఖేష్ అంబానీ నిర్మాతగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. దేశంలోని వివిధ భాషలకు చెందిన అగ్ర నటులతో ఈ సినిమాను రూపొందించేందుకు ముందుకెళ్తున్నట్టు బాలీవుడ్ మీడియా కథనం.

మహాభారతంలోని కీలక పాత్ర ద్రౌపది కోసం బాలీవుడ్ అందాల తార దీపికా పదుకొన్‌ను సంప్రదించినట్టు సమాచారం. వివాదాస్పద చిత్రం పద్మావతిలో తనదైన రీతిలో రాణించిన దీపిక ఈ పాత్రకు సరైనదనే నిర్ణయానికి అమీర్‌ఖాన్ వచ్చినట్టు సమాచారం. అయితే ద్రౌపది పాత్రకు దీపిక గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇస్తుందా లేదా అనేది కొద్ది రోజులు ఆగితే స్పష్టత రావడం ఖాయం.

ఇప్పటివరకు అమీర్‌ఖాన్, దీపిక కలిసి పనిచేయలేదు. ఒకవేళ మహాభారతం కోసం వీరిద్దరూ కలిసి పనిచేస్తే సెన్సేషనల్ ప్రాజెక్ట్ అయ్యేది గ్యారంటీ అని చెబుతున్నారు.

Media reports that Aamir Khan has been very vocal about his desire to cast Deepika Padukone as Draupadi. However, after the controversy which plagued her film Padmaavat, it is not known whether Deepika Padukone will give her nod to another epic. Aamir and Deepika have never worked together before, and it would be interesting if the two come together for Mahabharata
Story first published: Saturday, April 28, 2018, 9:52 [IST]
