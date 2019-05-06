దర్శకుడికి కంగన రనౌత్ కుచ్చుటోపి.. దీపిక పదుకోన్ ఏం చేశారంటే

బాలీవుడ్ దర్శకుడు అనురాగ్ బసు వరుస చిత్రాలతో జోష్ పెంచాడు. ఓ వైపు లైఫ్ ఇన్ ఏ మెట్రో సినిమాను తెరకెక్కిస్తూనే కంగన రనౌత్తో ఇమ్లీ అనే చిత్రాన్ని రూపొందించేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేశారు. అయితే ఇమ్లీ నుంచి కంగన తప్పుకోవడంతో అనురాగ్కు షాక్ తగిలింది.
కంగన రనౌత్ స్థానంలో దీపికా పదుకోన్ను హీరోయిన్గా తీసుకోవాలని అనురాగ్ బసు డిసైడ్ అయ్యారట. ఇటీవల దీపికాను అనురాగ్ బసు కలిశారు. తన స్క్రీప్టును ఆమెకు అందజేశారు. అయితే స్క్రిప్టుపై దీపికా పదుకోన్ సానుకూలంగా స్పందించారు అని బాలీవుడ్ పత్రిక కథనాన్ని ప్రచురించింది.
క్రియేటివ్ డిఫెరెన్స్ కారణంగా కంగన రనౌత్ ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్కు గుడ్ బై చ చెప్పింది. కానీ కంగనను ఒప్పించడానికి ప్రయత్నం చేశాడు. కానీ కుదర్లేదు. దాంతో దీపికా వద్దకు స్క్రిప్టుతో వెళ్లాడు అని కథనంలో పేర్కొన్నాడు. అయితే సినిమా సెట్స్ పైకి వెళ్లడానికి ఆలస్యం అవుతుందనే కారణంతోనే నేను ప్రాజెక్ట్ నుంచి బయటకు వచ్చానని దీపికా పదుకోన్ వెల్లడింది.
ప్రస్తుతం దీపికా పదుకోన్ చపాక్ అనే చిత్రంతో బిజీగాఉన్నారు. అలాగే మేఘనా గుల్జార్ చిత్రంలో కూడా ఆమె నటిస్తున్నారు. అయితే ఈ రెండు ప్రాజెక్టుల తర్వాత ఇమ్లీ సినిమాలో నటించే అవకాశం కనిపిస్తున్నది.
Anurag Basu is currently busy shooting for what is touted to be Life In A Metro sequel. The director also has another film Imli in his kitty. He was supposed to begin shooting for this film with Kangana Ranaut but the actress walked out of the project. Post that the makers have been in search for another leading lady. The latest name to crop up is Deepika Padukone.
Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 17:10 [IST]
