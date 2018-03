 »   » మృత్యువుతో ఇర్ఫాన్ పోరాటం.. దీపికా భావోద్వేగం.. కంటతడి..

English summary

Actor Irfan Khan took to Twitter to reveal that he has been diagnosed with a rare disease. The 51-year-old actor said that he will reveal further details after a week or so, after undergoing a few more tests and reaching a conclusive diagnosis. He also requested people not to speculate about his condition. Deepika Padukone said, I think we should always pray for people and their good health. If his (Irrfan's) health is not best at this point, I think it is important for all of us to pray, not just for him, but for everyone.