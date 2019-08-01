తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    భర్తతో విడిపోతున్నట్లు ప్రకటించిన హైదరాబాద్ బ్యూటీ!

    By
    |

    బాలీవుడ్ నటి, హైదరాబాద్ బ్యూటీ దియా మీర్జా తన భర్తతో విడిపోతున్నట్లు ప్రకటించారు. ఐదేళ్ల క్రితం బాలీవుడ్ నిర్మాత సాహిల్ సంఘాను పెళ్లాడిన ఆమె విడాకులు తీసుకుంటున్నట్లు తెలియజేస్తూ ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా ఓ లేఖ విడుదల చేశారు.

    ''11 సంవత్సరాలుగా కలిసి ఉంటూ జీవితాన్ని పంచుకున్నాం, ఇపుడు విడిపోయే సమయం వచ్చింది. పరస్పర అంగీకారంతో ఈ నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నాం. విడిపోయాక కూడా మా బంధం కొనసాగుతుంది, మా ప్రయాణాలు వేరైనప్పటికీ, ఒకరితో ఒకరు పంచుకున్న బంధానికి ఎప్పటికీ కృతజ్ఞతో ఉంటాము' అంటూ దియా మీర్జా ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    ''మేము తీసుకున్న నిర్ణయాన్ని గౌరవిస్తూ మాకు మద్దతు ఇచ్చిన కుటుంబ సభ్యులు, స్నేహితులు, మీడియాకు థాంక్స్. ఈ విషయమై మేము ఇకపై ఏమీ మాట్లాడాలనుకోవడం లేదు. దయచేసి ఈ సమయంలో మా ప్రైవసీ గౌరవిస్తారని ఆశిస్తున్నాం.'' అని దియా మీర్జా కోరారు. సాహిల్ సంఘా కూడా ఇదే విషయాన్ని తన సోషల్ మీడియాలో పోస్ట్ చేశారు.

    Dia Mirza and husband Sahil Sangha announce separation

    దియా మీర్జా, సాహిల్ సంఘా బంధం 11 సంవత్సరాలుగా కొనసాగుతుంది. ప్రేమలో ఉన్న వీరు అక్టోబర్ 18, 2014లో వీరి వివాహం చేసుకున్నారు. అయితే వీరు విడిపోవడానికి గల కారణం ఏమిటి? అనేది బయటకు రాలేదు.

    దియా మీర్జా సినిమాల విషయానికొస్తే.... ఆమె చివరి సారిగా 2018లో వచ్చిన 'సంజు' చిత్రంలో మాన్యతా దత్ పాత్రలో కనిపించింది. ప్రస్తుతం వెబ్ సిరీస్‌ల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. కాఫిర్, మైండ్ ది మల్హోత్రాస్, మొఘల్ష్ వెబ్ సిరీస్‌లు చేస్తున్నారు.

    More DIA MIRZA News

    English summary
    Dia Mirza and husband Sahil Sangha have announced separation. "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other," Dia said in a statement.
    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 14:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue