భర్తతో విడిపోతున్నట్లు ప్రకటించిన హైదరాబాద్ బ్యూటీ!

బాలీవుడ్ నటి, హైదరాబాద్ బ్యూటీ దియా మీర్జా తన భర్తతో విడిపోతున్నట్లు ప్రకటించారు. ఐదేళ్ల క్రితం బాలీవుడ్ నిర్మాత సాహిల్ సంఘాను పెళ్లాడిన ఆమె విడాకులు తీసుకుంటున్నట్లు తెలియజేస్తూ ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా ఓ లేఖ విడుదల చేశారు.
''11 సంవత్సరాలుగా కలిసి ఉంటూ జీవితాన్ని పంచుకున్నాం, ఇపుడు విడిపోయే సమయం వచ్చింది. పరస్పర అంగీకారంతో ఈ నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నాం. విడిపోయాక కూడా మా బంధం కొనసాగుతుంది, మా ప్రయాణాలు వేరైనప్పటికీ, ఒకరితో ఒకరు పంచుకున్న బంధానికి ఎప్పటికీ కృతజ్ఞతో ఉంటాము' అంటూ దియా మీర్జా ట్వీట్ చేశారు.
''మేము తీసుకున్న నిర్ణయాన్ని గౌరవిస్తూ మాకు మద్దతు ఇచ్చిన కుటుంబ సభ్యులు, స్నేహితులు, మీడియాకు థాంక్స్. ఈ విషయమై మేము ఇకపై ఏమీ మాట్లాడాలనుకోవడం లేదు. దయచేసి ఈ సమయంలో మా ప్రైవసీ గౌరవిస్తారని ఆశిస్తున్నాం.'' అని దియా మీర్జా కోరారు. సాహిల్ సంఘా కూడా ఇదే విషయాన్ని తన సోషల్ మీడియాలో పోస్ట్ చేశారు.
దియా మీర్జా, సాహిల్ సంఘా బంధం 11 సంవత్సరాలుగా కొనసాగుతుంది. ప్రేమలో ఉన్న వీరు అక్టోబర్ 18, 2014లో వీరి వివాహం చేసుకున్నారు. అయితే వీరు విడిపోవడానికి గల కారణం ఏమిటి? అనేది బయటకు రాలేదు.
దియా మీర్జా సినిమాల విషయానికొస్తే.... ఆమె చివరి సారిగా 2018లో వచ్చిన 'సంజు' చిత్రంలో మాన్యతా దత్ పాత్రలో కనిపించింది. ప్రస్తుతం వెబ్ సిరీస్ల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. కాఫిర్, మైండ్ ది మల్హోత్రాస్, మొఘల్ష్ వెబ్ సిరీస్లు చేస్తున్నారు.
Dia Mirza and husband Sahil Sangha have announced separation. "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other," Dia said in a statement.
Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 14:47 [IST]
