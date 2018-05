English summary

Mahie Gill says that there was a time when she just stopped meeting directors at their office or took a friend along so that no one would act smart. The actor shares that there have been instances when people tried to make indecent advances to her in return for work. Mahie said, I had to meet a director. he told me, ‘If you wear a suit and come, nobody is going to cast you in a film.’ Then, I met another director and he tells me, ‘I want to see how you look in a nightie’. So, you see, there are idiots all around.”