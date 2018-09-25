 »   » డబుల్ డేట్: ప్రియుడితో ప్రియాంక, భర్తతో సోనమ్ కపూర్ రిసార్టులో ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తూ... (ఫోటోస్)

English summary

After attending Isha Ambani-Akash Ambani's dreamy engagement bash at Lake Como in Italy, Priyanka Chopra and her fiance Nick Jonas along with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja went on a double date and were spotted chilling by a poolside. Both the couple seem to be having a gala time and their pictures are going viral all over the internet. While we often hear about Bollywood actresses not getting along, Sonam and Priyanka are dropping some major friendship goals for us.