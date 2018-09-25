తెలుగు
డబుల్ డేట్: ప్రియుడితో ప్రియాంక, భర్తతో సోనమ్ కపూర్ రిసార్టులో ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తూ... (ఫోటోస్)

By
    ముఖేష్ అంబానీ కూతురు ఇషా అంబానీ ఎంగేజ్మెంట్ వేడుకలో పాల్గొనేందుకు ఇటలీలోని లేక్ కోమో వెళ్లిన ప్రియాంక చోప్రా-నిక్ జొనాస్, సోమన్ కపూర్-ఆనంద్ ఆహుజా జోడీ... ఆ వేడుక ముగిసిన అనంతరం డబుల్ డేట్‌కు వెళ్లారు. ఈ రెండు జంటలు ఇటలీలోని ఓ రిసార్టులో ఎంజయ్ చేస్తూ కనిపించారు. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన ఫోటోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అయ్యాయి. ఈ జంటల మధ్య ఇంత స్నేహం ఉండటం చూసి అభిమానులు ఆశ్చర్య పోతున్నారు.

    చిల్లింగ్ లైక్ ఎ బాస్

    చిల్లింగ్ లైక్ ఎ బాస్

    ప్రియాంక చోప్రా, నిక్ జొనాస్.... సోనమ్ కపూర్, ఇతర స్నేహితులతో కలిసి చాటింగ్ చేస్తూ స్విమ్మింగ్ ఫూల్ సైడ్ ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తున్న దృశ్యాన్ని ఇక్కడ చూడవచ్చు.

    నిక్ జొనాస్, ఆనంద్ ఆహుజా

    నిక్ జొనాస్, ఆనంద్ ఆహుజా

    ప్రియాంక చోప్రా, సోమన్ కపూర్ వారి సినిమాలకు సంబంధించిన విషాయాలు మాట్లాడుకుంటూ బిజీ అయిపోతే..... నిక్ జొనాస్, ఆనంద్ ఆహుజా కలిసి ఇలా ఇతర విషయాలు మాట్లాడుకుంటూ కనిపించారు.

    నిక్, సోనమ్

    నిక్, సోనమ్


    నిక్ జొనాస్, సోనమ్ కపూర్ పక్కపక్కనే కూర్చుని ఫుడ్ ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తున్న దృశ్యాలు కెమెరాకు చిక్కాయి. ఇటలీలోని లేక్ కోమోలోని ఓ రిసార్టులో సెలబ్రిటీలు అంతా కలిసి రీప్రెష్ అవుతుండగా ఈ ఫోటోలు తీశారు.

    చుట్టలు కాలుస్తున్న నిక్

    చుట్టలు కాలుస్తున్న నిక్

    ప్రియాంక చోప్రా స్నేహితులతో మాట్లాడుతూ హ్యాపీగా ఎంజాయ్ మూడ్లో కనిపిస్తే..... నిక్ జొనాస్ ఖరీదైన చుట్ట (సిగార్) కాలుస్తూ కనిపించాడు.

    నిక్‌ మీద ప్రేమను ప్రదర్శిస్తూ

    నిక్‌ మీద ప్రేమను ప్రదర్శిస్తూ

    ఇషా అంబానీ ఎంగేజ్మెంట్‌లో పాల్గొనేందుకు..... తన కోసం నిక్ జొనాస్ ఇక్కడికి వరకు రావడంతో ప్రియాంక అతడి విషయంలో స్పెషల్ కేర్ తీసుకుంటోంది. ఇక్కడ అంతా అతడికి కొత్త కావడంతో బోర్ కొట్టకుండా తన ప్రేమలో మంచేసింది.

    After attending Isha Ambani-Akash Ambani's dreamy engagement bash at Lake Como in Italy, Priyanka Chopra and her fiance Nick Jonas along with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja went on a double date and were spotted chilling by a poolside. Both the couple seem to be having a gala time and their pictures are going viral all over the internet. While we often hear about Bollywood actresses not getting along, Sonam and Priyanka are dropping some major friendship goals for us.
