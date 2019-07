పబ్లిగ్గా సెక్సువల్ హరాస్మెంట్, రేప్ జరిగినట్లు ఫీలయ్యానంటూ హీరోయిన్‌ ఆవేదన!

ROHIT VIG- the man who thinks staring at a woman all night n making her uncomfortable is ok. He didnot touch me or say anything. But throughout stare. Not as a fan, not Cus m an actor, but because m a Woman. Where are we safe? Is being a woman a curse! pic.twitter.com/gRXnqZ21Mu

"If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped.. #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot. Men like Rohit vig, are the reason women don’t feel safe any where. You around me with your eyes and stares was enough. ROHIT VIG- the man who thinks staring at a woman all night n making her uncomfortable is ok. He didnot touch me or say anything. But throughout stare. Not as a fan, not Cus m an actor, but because m a Woman. Where are we safe? Is being a woman a curse!" Esha Gupta taeeted.