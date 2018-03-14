 »   » సుహానాపై రూమర్లకు చెక్ పెట్టిన షారుక్ సతీమణి

సుహానాపై రూమర్లకు చెక్ పెట్టిన షారుక్ సతీమణి

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu

Related Articles

బాలీవుడ్ బాద్షా షారూక్ ఖాన్ కుమార్తె సుహానా ఖాన్‌ సినీ రంగ ప్రవేశంపై కొద్దికాలంగా అనేక ఊహాగానాలు వినిపిస్తున్నాయి. అలాంటి ఊహాగానాలకు, రూమర్లకు తెరదించుతూ షారుక్ ఖాన్ సతీమణి గౌరీ ఖాన్ ఓ క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చింది. ఇటీవల 'హలో... హాల్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ఫేమ్‌' అవార్డుల కార్యక్రమానికి హాజరైన గౌరీఖాన్‌ మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతూ.. సుహానా ఓ మ్యాగజైన్‌ కవర్‌పేజీ కోసం షూటింగులో పాల్గొన్నది అని వెల్లడించింది.

Gauri Khan: I am eagrly waiting for golden moments

2018 సంవత్సరం సుహానా జీవితంలో కీలక పరిణామం చోటుచేసుకోబోతున్నది. అలాంటి అత్యుత్తమ క్షణాల కోసం నేను ఎదురుచూస్తున్నాను అని గౌరీ ఖాన్ అన్నారు. షారుక్ మాటలను బట్టి చూస్తే సుహానా వెండితెర‌పై క‌నిపించేందుకు ఇంకెంతో టైం ప‌ట్ట‌దని సినీ వర్గాలు పేర్కొంటున్నాయి. ఇప్పటికే పలు నాటకాల్లో నటించడం ద్వారా అభిమానుల మనసులను దోచుకొంటున్నారు.

English summary
Suhana Khan has lately been making dazzling appearances on public platforms. It has been speculated for the longest time that the star kid is headed towards showbiz and now it looks like she is one step closer to that goal. According to reports, Suhana’s mother Gauri Khan is on cloud nine these days. Apparently, at a recent award show, she revealed that Suhana has bagged a photoshoot for a magazine.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 20:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 14, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers
 

తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu