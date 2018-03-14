 »   » సుహానాపై రూమర్లకు చెక్ పెట్టిన షారుక్ సతీమణి

English summary

Suhana Khan has lately been making dazzling appearances on public platforms. It has been speculated for the longest time that the star kid is headed towards showbiz and now it looks like she is one step closer to that goal. According to reports, Suhana’s mother Gauri Khan is on cloud nine these days. Apparently, at a recent award show, she revealed that Suhana has bagged a photoshoot for a magazine.