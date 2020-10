మత్తుమందిచ్చి అత్యాచారం.. స్టార్ యాక్టర్ పై యువతి పిర్యాదు, కడుపు కూడా తీయించేశాడు

English summary

Mahakshay Chakraborty, son of Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty, has once again become a hot topic in the Bollywood media. A case was registered against him in Mumbai. A young woman from Mumbai made sexual allegations against him and lodged a complaint with the police. Apart from that, the girl also made various allegations against Mahakshay's mother, alleging that threats were also coming from them.