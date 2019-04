సెన్సేషనల్ హీరోతో బ్రేకప్.. బాధని భరించలేక నటి ఎమోషనల్!

View this post on Instagram

From where I started To where I've come I didn't design this path His will was welcome Fearlessly hustling Energetic and bustling I found who I was A small fish in a big pond I enjoyed the eccentricities Performances and anxieties Feeling alive everyday Making a mark in my own way Link ups don't build me Breakups don't break me Wins don't fill me Failures don't kill me I feel complete I feel sufficient I have my own swag I am my own tag #iammyowntag #harleensethi Photography @amitverma_in

