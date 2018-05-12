 »   » సంగీత దర్శకుడికి రెండో పెళ్లి.. టెలివిజన్ నటితో..

సంగీత దర్శకుడికి రెండో పెళ్లి.. టెలివిజన్ నటితో..

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu

Related Articles

బాలీవుడ్‌ వరుస పెళ్లిళ్లలతో కళకళలాడుతున్నది. ఇటీవల తారలు సోనమ్ కపూర్, నేహ దూపియా వివాహం చేసుకొన్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. తాజాగా మే 11న నటుడు సంగీత దర్శకుడు హిమేష్ రేషమ్మియా తన గర్ల్ ఫ్రెండ్‌ సోనియా కపూర్‌ను వివాహం చేసుకొన్నారు.

పెళ్లి ఫోటోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో

పెళ్లి ఫోటోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో

శుక్రవారం రాత్రి జరిగిన పెళ్లికి సన్నిహితులు, కుటుంబ సభ్యులు హాజరయ్యారు. తన వివాహ వార్తను సోషల్ మీడియా వెబ్‌సైట్ ట్విట్టర్‌ ద్వారా హిమేష్ పంచుకొన్నారు. సోనియాతో దిగిన ఫొటోలను షేర్ చేశారు.

సహజీవనం తర్వాత పెళ్లి

సహజీవనం తర్వాత పెళ్లి

పెళ్లికి ముందు హిమేష్, సోనియా సహజీవనం చేశారు. భార్య కోమల్‌తో వివాహం తర్వాత నుంచి సోనియాతో అఫైర్‌లో ఉన్నారు. వ్యక్తిగత విభేదాల కారణంగా కోమల్ నుంచి 2017లో హిమేష్ విడాకులు తీసుకొన్నారు. వీరికి స్వయం అనే కుమారుడు ఉన్నాడు. సోనియాతో హిమేష్ కుమారుడికి మంచి రిలేషన్ ఉంది.

సోనియా కారణం కాదు

సోనియా కారణం కాదు

అయితే తాము విడిపోవడానికి హిమేష్ కారణం, సోనియా అసలు కారణం కానే కాదని కోమల్ పేర్కొన్నారు. ఈ వివాదంలోకి ఎవరినీ లాగకూడదు. మా మధ్య విభేదాలు రావడంతోనే విడిపోయాం అని కోమల్ వివరణ ఇచ్చారు. ఆ తర్వాతనే సోనియాను పెళ్లి చేసుకోబోతున్నారనే వార్తలు బాలీవుడ్‌లో గుప్పుమన్నాయి.

టెలివిజన్ నటిగా సోనియా

టెలివిజన్ నటిగా సోనియా

సోనియా కపూర్ టెలివిజన్ నటి. కైసా యే ప్యార్ హై, జుగ్నీ చలీ జలంధర్, ఎస్ బాస్, రీమిక్స్ సీరియల్స్‌లో నటించారు. అయితే టెలివిజన్ రంగంలో పెద్దగా పేరు సంపాదించుకోలేకపోయింది.

English summary
Himesh Reshammiya is set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Sonia Kapoor on May 11. It is said to be a traditional Gujarati wedding at Himesh's residence in Lokhandvala.Singer Himesh Reshammiya married his girlfriend Sonia Kapoor on Friday night, in the presence of close friends and family. He shared photos on his Facebook account with the caption, "Togetherness is bliss!"
Story first published: Saturday, May 12, 2018, 16:06 [IST]
Other articles published on May 12, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers
 

తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

X