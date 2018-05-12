 »   » సంగీత దర్శకుడికి రెండో పెళ్లి.. టెలివిజన్ నటితో..

English summary

Himesh Reshammiya is set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Sonia Kapoor on May 11. It is said to be a traditional Gujarati wedding at Himesh's residence in Lokhandvala.Singer Himesh Reshammiya married his girlfriend Sonia Kapoor on Friday night, in the presence of close friends and family. He shared photos on his Facebook account with the caption, "Togetherness is bliss!"