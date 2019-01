 »   » ఆ ఇద్దరూ వచ్చారు, అది తప్ప ఏమీ గుర్తులేదు: శ్రీదేవి మరణంపై జాహ్నవి

English summary

In a recent interview, Janhvi said, "I think, I was still in that state of shock, to be very honest. I think I am still in shock. None of it has been processed. Like, I have no memory of three or four months, but I do remember that one day when we were sitting in Harsh Bhaiya's room and Arjun Bhaiya and Anshula Didi came in -- I think that was the one day when I felt like, 'Ok maybe we might be okay."