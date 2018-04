 »   » ‘నా సినిమాలన్నీ హిట్టయితే నా భార్య దూరం అయ్యేది’

English summary

During an interview with a leading magazine, when asked if fame affects his personal life, Ayushmann said, ''After the first film, our personal life was affected. I had no time for my family. You begin to feel big, your ego swells. Then I got back on track. It’s great to see both sides in these five years. The highs and the lows. Personally and professionally, it has made me balanced. It gives you a better perspective of life. Honestly, had all my films been successful, my wife would have left me. I would have been a different person. She has been with me through thick and thin. That is why we are together. Of course, you do get attracted to people. But your core needs to be right. The belief that you are with this person for a lifetime and you have to be with the family. That is the only thing, which will last forever.''