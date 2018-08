 »   » శ్రీదేవికి నివాళి పేరుతో అవమానం.. బయటపడ్డ కాపీ దొంగల వ్యవహారం!

IIFA’s tribute to the first female superstar and No. 1 actress of Indian Cinema😍👑 Hamari Chandni, Sridevi Kapoor😘❤️ @janhvikapoor @khushi05k #SrideviLivesForever

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor Fanpage (@sridevikapoorx) on Jul 29, 2018 at 9:46pm PDT