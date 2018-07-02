తెలుగు
ముంబైకి ఎప్పుడొస్తానో తెలీదు.. మృత్యువుతో పోరాడుతున్న ఇర్ఫాన్!

    బాలీవుడ్ విలక్షణ నటుడు ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ అరుదైన వ్యాధికి గురై లండన్‌లో చికిత్స పొందుతున్నారు. ఆయన న్యూరోఎండోక్రైన్ ట్యూమర్ వ్యాధికి గురైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ నటించిన కార్వాన్ చిత్రం ఆగస్ట్ 3న రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్దమవుతున్నది.

    ఇటీవల బాలీవుడ్ పత్రికతో ఇర్ఫాన్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. ఇప్పుడిప్పుడే కోలుకొంటున్నాను. ముంబైకి ఎప్పుడు తిరిగి వస్తానో కచ్ఛితంగా చెప్పలేను. మళ్లీ ఎప్పడు షూటింగ్‌లకు హాజరవుతానో క్లారిటీ లేదు. ఆరోగ్యంపై దృష్టిపెట్టాను. ఆ తర్వాత కెరీర్‌పై నిర్ణయం తీసుకొంటాను అని ఇర్ఫాన్ అన్నారు.

    ఇర్ఫాన్ ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితి బాగా లేకపోవడంతో కార్వాన్ చిత్ర ప్రమోషన్‌కు దూరంగా ఉన్నారు. డైరెక్టర్ ఆకర్ష్ ఖురానా, దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్, చిత్ర యూనిట్ ప్రమోషన్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ సందర్బంగా దర్శకుడు మాట్లాడుతూ.. ఇర్ఫాన్ జీవితంలో ఓ సవాల్‌ను ఎదుర్కొంటున్నారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఆయన లేకుండానే సినిమాను ప్రమోట్ చేస్తున్నారు అని అన్నారు.

    బెంగళూరు నుంచి కోచికి జరిగే ప్రయాణం నేపథ్యంగా కర్వాన్ చిత్రం తెరకెక్కింది. దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్, ఇర్ఫాన్, క్రితి ఖుర్బందా, మితిలా పాల్కర్ తదితరులు నటించారు.

    Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is currently in the UK, undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour, fans are filled with praise for the actor's brilliant screen presence and witty one-liners in the trailer of his upcoming film Karwaan. Though Irrfan is recovering slowly, he is unable to confirm when he will return to Mumbai. In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Irrfan said, "I've no idea when I'm back. I am not in a hurry to know how it's going to unfold."
    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 11:53 [IST]
