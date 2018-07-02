 »   » ముంబైకి ఎప్పుడొస్తానో తెలీదు.. మృత్యువుతో పోరాడుతున్న ఇర్ఫాన్!

English summary

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is currently in the UK, undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour, fans are filled with praise for the actor's brilliant screen presence and witty one-liners in the trailer of his upcoming film Karwaan. Though Irrfan is recovering slowly, he is unable to confirm when he will return to Mumbai. In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Irrfan said, "I've no idea when I'm back. I am not in a hurry to know how it's going to unfold."