కొన్ని నెలలే బ్రతుకుతాను: ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ ప్రకటనతో అభిమానులు షాక్!

    ప్రాణాంతకమైన క్యాన్సర్‌తో బాధపడుతున్న బాలీవుడ్ ప్రముఖ నటుడు ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ చేసిన ప్రకటనతో అభిమానులు మరింత విషాదంలో మునిగిపోయారు. ప్రస్తుతం లండన్లో చికిత్స తీసుకుంటున్న ఈ స్టార్ సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా హెల్త్ అప్డేట్ ఇచ్చారు. నేను బతికేది మరికొన్ని నెలలే మాత్రమే. ఈ విషయాన్ని నా మెదడు నాకు నిత్యం చెబుతోంది అంటూ ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ బాంబు పేల్చారు.

    ఇక అలాంటి మాటలు చెప్పను

    కొన్ని నెలలు, లేదంటే ఏడాది.. మహా అయితే రెండేళ్లు బతుకుతాను కావచ్చు. ఇకపై ఇటువంటి వ్యాఖ్యలు చేయను అంటూ ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    జీవితాన్ని కొత్త కోణంలో చూస్తున్నా, హ్యాపీగా బ్రతుకుతా

    ప్రస్తుతం నేను నా జీవితాన్ని మరో కోణంలోంచి చూస్తున్నాను. ఎన్ని రోజులు బ్రతుకుతాను అనే బెంగ లేకుండా నాకున్న జీవితాన్ని హ్యాపీగా అనుభవిస్తాను... అని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    చికిత్స ఎక్కడి వరకు?

    ప్రస్తుతం కీమో థెరపీ నాలుగు సైకిల్స్ పూర్తయ్యాయని, మొత్తం ఆరు జరగాల్సి ఉందని పేర్కొన్నాడు. ఆరు సైకిళ్లు పూర్తయ్యాక స్కాన్ చేయాల్సి ఉంటుంది. ఆ తర్వాతే విషయం ఏమిటనేది తేలుతుంది అని ఇర్ఫాన్ చెప్పుకొచ్చారు.

    ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్

    ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ కొన్ని రోజులుగా న్యూరోఎండోక్రిన్ ట్యూమర్‌‌‌ అనే అత్యంత అరుదైన, ప్రమాదకరమైన వ్యాధితో బాధ పడుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ప్రస్తుతం ఆయన లండన్లో చికిత్స తీసుకుంటున్నారు.

    English summary
    Ever since Irrfan Khan has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor (a rare form of cancer), fans have been waiting desperately to have an update on his health. Irrfan, who's currently in London for his treatment talked to Indian Express and shared his experience and how he is trying to look at the positive side, despite going through the toughest phase of his life!
    Story first published: Thursday, August 2, 2018, 21:11 [IST]
