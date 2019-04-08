‘అంగ్రేజీ మీడియం’తో ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ రీ ఎంట్రీ... లుక్ చూశారా?

అరుదైన ట్యూమర్(క్యాన్సర్) బారిన పడి కొంతకాలంగా విదేశాల్లో చికిత్స తీసుకుంటున్న ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ కోలుకున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం తన ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితి మెరుగ పడటంతో తిరిగి సినిమాల్లో నటిస్తూ బిజీ అయ్యారు. త్వరలో ఆయన 'అంగ్రేజీ మీడియం' అనే బాలీవుడ్ సినిమా ద్వారా ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతున్నారు. 2017లో వచ్చి హిట్ చిత్రం 'హిందీ మీడియం'కు ఇది సీక్వెల్.
ప్రస్తుతం ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన షూటింగ్ రాజస్థాన్లో జరుగుతోంది. ఇందులో ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ 'చంపక్ జీ' అనే మిఠాయి కొట్టు యజమానిగా కనిపించబోతున్నారు. తాజాగా ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన ఫస్ట్ లుక్ పోస్టర్ విడుదల చేశారు.
'అంగ్రేజీ మీడియం' ద్వారా మరొక ఆసక్తికర కథ చెప్పబోతున్నాం. త్వరలో 'చంపక్ జీ'గా మీ ముందుకు రాబోతున్నాను. మళ్లీ మీ అందరినీ ఎంటర్టెన్ చేయబోతున్నాను' అంటూ ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా వెల్లడించారు. ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ చేసిన ట్వీటకు నెటిజన్ల నుంచి అద్భుతమైన స్పందన వస్తోంది. వెల్ కం బ్యాక్ అంటూ అభిమానులు ఆయనకు స్వాగతం పలుకుతున్నారు.
GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium.
హోమి అదజనియా దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న 'అంగ్రేజీ మీడియం'లో ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్, రాధిక మదన్, కరీనా కపూర్, దీపక్ దోబ్రియాల్, మను రిషి ముఖ్య పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం 2020లో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది.
ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ అత్యంత అరుదైన 'న్యూరో ఎండోక్రైన్ కేన్సర్' బారిన పడ్డ సంగతి తెలిసిందే. న్యూరో ఎండోక్రైన్ కేన్సర్ లక్షమందిలో ముగ్గురు నుంచి ఐదుగురికి వస్తుంది. గత కొన్ని నెలలుగా ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ ఈ వ్యాధికి యూకెలో చికిత్స తీసుకున్నారు. వైద్యం అనంతరం కోలుకోవడంతో సినిమాల్లో బిజీ అయ్యారు.
