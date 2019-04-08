‘అంగ్రేజీ మీడియం’తో ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ రీ ఎంట్రీ... లుక్ చూశారా?

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium . Coming soon, with Mr Champakji... Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium 📸 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf

Irrfan took to Twitter to unveil the name of his character in his upcoming social drama Angrezi Medium. ''Coming soon, with Mr Champakji...Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko,'' he said in his tweet. Going by the picture, it seems that he will be playing the role of a 'mithai-wallah' in Angrezi Medium.