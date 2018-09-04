 »   » అర్జున్ కపూర్, పరిణితి చోప్రా పెళ్లి చేసుకొంటారా?

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra appeared Brides Today magazine cover, and fans couldn't help but gush on how perfect they looked together. Fans began to ask them to tie the knot " for real". Arjun and Parineeti found it a cause for hilarity, and had witty responses to give on their Twitter feed.
Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 14:20 [IST]