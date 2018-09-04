తెలుగు
 »   » అర్జున్ కపూర్, పరిణితి చోప్రా పెళ్లి చేసుకొంటారా?

    బాలీవుడ్ తారలు అర్జున్ కపూర్, పరిణితి చోప్రా ఇటీవల బ్రైడ్స్ మ్యాగజైన్ కవర్ కోసం ఫొటోషూట్ చేశారు. ఆ ఫోటోను పరిణితి ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో పోస్ట్ చేసి అర్జున్ కపూర్‌కు ట్యాగ్ చేసింది. మ్యాగజైన్ కవర్‌పై అర్జున్ కపూర్‌తో ఫోటోషూట్‌ అవకాశం రావడం ఆనందంగా ఉంది అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేసింది.

    పరిణితి ట్వీట్‌పై నెటిజన్ స్పందిస్తూ.. మీరిద్దరూ పెళ్లి చేసుకొంటారా? అని ఓ ప్రశ్న వేశాడు. అందుకు పరిణితి స్పందిస్తూ.. ఓ నో.. అర్జున్ కపూర్ నన్ను క్షమించాలి. నాకు డేట్స్ లేవు. దయచేసి మీరు మా మేనేజర్‌ను కాంటాక్ట్ చేయండి అంటూ తమాషాగా రిప్లై ఇచ్చింది.

    Is Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra get married?

    పరిణితికి రిప్లై ఇస్తూ.. ఈ అబ్బాయి జవాను. పెళ్లికి అంతగా తొందరలేదు. నా పెళ్లికి వయసు వచ్చే వరకు ఆగు. నా ఆప్షన్‌ను పరిగణనలోకి తీసుకొంటాను అని అర్జున్ కపూర్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    గతంలో అర్జున్ కపూర్, పరిణితి చోప్రా 2012లో ఇష్క్‌జాదే చిత్రంలో కలిసి నటించారు. ప్రస్తుతం సిద్ధార్థ్ మల్హోత్రాతో కలిసి జబారియా జోడి అనే చిత్రంలో పరిణితి నటిస్తున్నది.

    పరిణితి చోప్రా

    English summary
    Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra appeared Brides Today magazine cover, and fans couldn't help but gush on how perfect they looked together. Fans began to ask them to tie the knot " for real". Arjun and Parineeti found it a cause for hilarity, and had witty responses to give on their Twitter feed.
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 14:20 [IST]
