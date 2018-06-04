 »   » మలైకా, అర్బాజ్ కాపురంలో చిచ్చుపెట్టిన బెట్టింగ్.. ఆ మూడో వ్యక్తి కాదట!

    ఇండియన్ ప్రీమియర్ లీగ్ (ఐపీఎల్)‌లో బెట్టింగ్‌కు పాల్పడినట్టు సల్మాన్ ఖాన్ సోదరుడు అర్బాజ్ ఖాన్ ఒప్పుకోవడం సినీ, క్రీడా వర్గాల్లో సంచలనం రేపింది. దేశవ్యాప్తంగా క్రీడా, సినీ అభిమానులను షాక్ గురిచేసింది. అయితే ఈ బెట్టింగ్ వ్యవహారం బయటకు పొక్కిన నేపథ్యంలో అర్బాజ్ మాజీ భార్య మలైకా అరోరాకు సోషల్ మీడియా చేదు అనుభవం ఎదురైంది. అర్బాజ్, మలైకా దాంపత్య జీవితం విఫలం కావడానికి బెట్టింగ్ ఓ కారణమనే మాట వినిపిస్తున్నది. ఈ అర్బాజ్ బెట్టింగ్ వ్యవహారానికి సంబంధించిన ఓ ఆసక్తికరమైన కథనం మీడియాలో చక్కర్లు కొడుతున్నది.

    అర్బాజ్ ఖాన్ బెట్టింగ్

    ఐపీఎల్‌లో బెట్టింగ్ కట్టకుండా అర్బాజ్‌ ఖాన్‌ను మలైకా ఖాన్ నిరోధించారట. అయితే భార్య మాటను పట్టించుకోకుండా జోరుగా బెట్టింగ్‌‌కు పాల్పడ్డారట. అర్భాజ్ ఖాన్ ప్రవర్తనతో మలైకా విసుగు చెందారట. అప్పటికే అంతంత మాత్రంగా ఉన్న వారి సంబంధాలు మరింత చెడిపోయాయట.

    సల్మాన్ ఫ్యామిలీ మాట

    బెట్టింగ్ వ్యవహారానికి దూరం చేయాలని అర్బాజ్ తండ్రి సలీంఖాన్, సోదరులు సల్మాన్, సోహైల్ ఖాన్ విపరీతంగా ప్రయత్నించారట. అయితే తండ్రి, సోదరుల మాటలు పెడచెవిన పెట్టడం వల్ల ప్రస్తుతం మూల్యం చెల్లించుకోవాల్సిన పరిస్థితి ఏర్పడింది. బెట్టింగ్ వ్యవహారంలో అర్బాజ్‌ఖాన్ ఇటీవల ముంబై పోలీసుల ముందు లొంగిపోయిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    గతేడాది అర్బాజ్, మలైకా విడాకులు

    అర్బాజ్ ఖాన్, మలైకా అరోరా తమ 18 ఏళ్ల వైవాహిక జీవితానికి ముగింపు పలకాలని 2016లో నిర్ణయం తీసుకొన్నారు. గతేడాది నవంబర్‌లో వారు కోర్టు నుంచి విడాకులు పొందారు. ఓ వ్యాపారవేత్తతో మలైకా చనువుగా ఉండటమే విడిపోవడానికి కారణమని వచ్చిన వార్తను ఇద్దరూ ఖండించారు. వ్యక్తిగత కారణాలతోనే తాము విడిపోతున్నామని, మూడో వ్యక్తి కారణం కాదని వారు సంయుక్తంగా ఓ ప్రకటనను విడుదల చేశారు.

    అర్బాజ్ ఖాన్, మలైకా అరోరా స్నేహితులుగా

    విడాకులు తీసుకొన్న తర్వాత అర్బాజ్ ఖాన్, మలైకా ఇద్దరు స్నేహంగానే ఉంటున్నారు. సల్మాన్ ఇంటిలో జరిగే కార్యక్రమాలకు మలైకా హాజరవుతున్నారు. వైవాహిక జీవితానికి దూరంగా ఉన్నప్పటికీ.. వ్యక్తిగత సంబంధాలు మంచిగానే కొనసాగిస్తున్నారు.

    అర్జున్‌తో మలైకా అఫైర్?

    ఇటీవల కాలంలో మలైకా అరోరా వివాహేతర సంబంధం మరోసారి చర్చకు వచ్చింది. నిర్మాత బోనికపూర్ కుమారుడు, హీరో అర్జున్ కపూర్‌తో అఫైర్‌ కొనసాగిస్తున్నట్టు వార్తలు వచ్చాయి. అయితే తమ మధ్య ఉన్న స్నేహం మాత్రమేనని, అంతకుమించిన రిలేషన్ తమ మధ్య లేదని వారు వెల్లడించారు.

    English summary
    Arbaaz Khan's confession that he was involved in the IPL (Indian Premier League) betting scam has sent shockwaves through the nation. Now, sources tell India Today that his betting also took a toll on his relationship with ex-wife Malaika Arora. Malaika had discouraged Arbaaz from placing bets, but he did not pay any heed to her. Their marriage had already hit choppy waters, and this further strained their relationship, claim sources. Apparently, Arbaaz's father Salim Khan and brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan also tried their best to dissuade him, but to no avail.
    Story first published: Monday, June 4, 2018, 14:52 [IST]
