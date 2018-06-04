 »   » మలైకా, అర్బాజ్ కాపురంలో చిచ్చుపెట్టిన బెట్టింగ్.. ఆ మూడో వ్యక్తి కాదట!

English summary

Arbaaz Khan's confession that he was involved in the IPL (Indian Premier League) betting scam has sent shockwaves through the nation. Now, sources tell India Today that his betting also took a toll on his relationship with ex-wife Malaika Arora. Malaika had discouraged Arbaaz from placing bets, but he did not pay any heed to her. Their marriage had already hit choppy waters, and this further strained their relationship, claim sources. Apparently, Arbaaz's father Salim Khan and brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan also tried their best to dissuade him, but to no avail.