జాకెట్ విప్పేసిన ప్రియాంక చోప్రాను... పరువు తీశావంటూ ఎడా పెడా వాయించేశారు!

English summary

The recent photoshoot picture of Priyanka Chopra, wherein PeeCee can be seen donning a saree and her bare back is facing the camera. She was seen gracing the cover of Instyle US Magazine and the actress got trolled left and right by the netizens. Wondering why? We will tell you! Apparently, netizens felt that if she wanted to represent 'saree' on a global level, then she should have done it properly i.e., with a blouse! Yes, you read it right. Priyanka was trolled by many netizens for skipping the blouse and here's how they reacted.