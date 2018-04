 »   » గుట్టుచప్పుడుగా ప్రియాంక చోప్రా పెళ్లి.. మంగళసూత్రంతో ఫొటో!

My one constant...travel. Different places...different people...different worlds. This time I’m in #AwesomeAssam in India 🇮🇳. Follow my stories and tell me...what’s your favorite city or country in the world? 🌎 ✈️...🎉👌🏽💋💥

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 28, 2018 at 5:17am PDT