ట్రాఫిక్ కానిస్టేబుల్‌గా మారిన జాకీష్రాఫ్.. ప్రస్థానం షూటింగ్ వెళ్తూ ట్రాఫిక్ జామ్‌లో..

    బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు జాకీష్రాఫ్ లక్నో నగరంలో ట్రాఫిక్‌ను క్లియర్ చేస్తూ అందరి దృష్టిలో హీరోగా మారారు. సంజయ్ దత్‌తో హిందీలో తీస్తున్న ప్రస్థానం రీమేక్‌లో ఆయన నటిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఆ చిత్ర షూటింగ్‌ కోసం లక్నోకు వెళ్తూ ట్రాఫిక్ జామ్‌లో కూరుకుపోయారు. కారు కదల్లేని పరిస్థితి నెలకొనడంతో స్వయంగా ట్రాఫిక్‌ను క్లియర్ చేసే బాధ్యతను భుజానకెత్తుకొన్నాడు.

    తన సిబ్బంది తీసిన వీడియోను ట్విట్టర్‌లో షేర్ చేశాడు. ఆ వీడియో ఇంటర్నెట్‌లో వైరల్ అయింది. దాదా అంటే అది. రియల్ హీరో అనిపించుకొన్నారు. థ్యాంక్యూ అంటూ ఓ నెటిజన్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    జాకీ ట్రాఫిక్ కానిస్టేబుల్‌ వీడియోను కొద్ది సేపట్లోనే ట్విట్టర్లో 74 వేల మంది, ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో 1.2 లక్షల మంది చూశారు.

    ప్రస్థానంతోపాటు స్టూడెంట్ ఆఫ్ ధి ఇయర్ 2, సాహో చిత్రాల్లో జాకీ ష్రాఫ్ కీలక పాత్రను పోషిస్తున్నారు.

    Jackie Shroff, who is in Lucknow to shoot for Sanjay Dutt's Prasthanam, was caught in a traffic jam when he decided to take things into his own hands. Jackie got out of his car and cleared the traffic, before getting into his car and scooting off.
