Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
jackie shroff sanjay dutt prasthanam saaho student of the year 2 జాకీ ష్రాఫ్ సంజయ్ దత్ ప్రస్థానం సాహో స్టూడెంట్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇయర్2
English summary
Jackie Shroff, who is in Lucknow to shoot for Sanjay Dutt's Prasthanam, was caught in a traffic jam when he decided to take things into his own hands. Jackie got out of his car and cleared the traffic, before getting into his car and scooting off.
Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 18:26 [IST]