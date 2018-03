English summary

Jacqueline Fernandez, who will be seen next in Remo D'Souza's Race 3, has injured her eye. The actress, who plays Jessica in the third installment of the popular franchise, was shooting in Abu Dhabi when she suffered the injury. Producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed to IANS, "Yes, it was a minor injury. Jacqueline is hurt above the eye while playing squash. She is better now and has resumed shooting."