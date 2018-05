 »   » కొంచెం కూడా బాధ లేదా? ఈ వేషాలేంటి? శ్రీదేవి కూతురుపై దారుణమైన కామెంట్స్

English summary

Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor graces the cover of Vogue for the first time and it seems fans are not at all happy to see that. While celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have liked the Vogue cover, many Instagram users sounded 'disappointed' to see her on the cover page. And soon after the Vogue cover was live on Instagram, it was inundated with negative comments, targeting Janhvi Kapoor for 'plastic surgery' and 'nepotism'. Some of the users also tried to shame Janhvi Kapoor for being on the cover a few months after the death of her mommy Sridevi.