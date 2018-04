 »   »  శ్రీదేవి మరణానంతరం జాహ్నవి, ఖుషీ పరిస్థితి అలా మారిందట.. భగ్గుమనే స్థితి నుంచి..

English summary

Sridevi's daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, have been bonding with step-brother and sister Arjun and Anshula Kapoor, after their mother's untimely death in February. Recently, Janhvi and Khushi, with dad Boney, were spotted at Arjun's house. The relationship between the children from Boney's first marriage with Sridevi's family, has evolved from being cold to cordial, over the years. Sridevi's death brought them closer.