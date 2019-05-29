కాజోల్ తల్లి ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితి విషమం.. మామ మరణం తర్వాత మరో..

kajol tanuja lilavati hospital veeru devgan ajay devgn bollywood కాజోల్ తనుజా లీలావతి హాస్పిటల్ వీరూ దేవగన్ అజయ్ దేవగన్ బాలీవుడ్
Day after the death of father-in-law Veeru Devgan, actor Kajol was seen at the Lilavati hospital to meet her mother, actor Tanuja. The veteran actor is not well and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Kajol was seen visiting her mother on Tuesday night. The details of Tanuja’s illness are yet to be known.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 21:30 [IST]