    కాజోల్ తల్లి ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితి విషమం.. మామ మరణం తర్వాత మరో..

    By
    |

    అజయ్ దేవగన్ తండ్రి, తన మామ మరణించిన తర్వాత రోజే యాక్టర్ కాజోల్‌కు మరో కష్టం ఎదురైంది. కాజోల్ తల్లి అలనాటి మేటి తార తనుజా ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితి విషమంగా మారడంతో ఆమెను ముంబైలోని లీలావతి హాస్పిటల్‌లో చికిత్సనందిస్తున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఆమెకు చికిత్స జరుగుతుండగా మంగళవారం రాత్రి కాజోల్ తన తల్లిని హాస్పిటల్ పరామర్శించారు. తనుజా విపరీతమైన కడుపు నొప్పితో బాధపడుతున్నట్టు వైద్యులు వెల్లడించారు.

    హీరోయిన్ కాజోల్ తల్లి తనూజా బాలీవుడ్‌లో అగ్రనటిగా పాపులారిటీ సాధించారు. ఆమె ప్రముఖ నటి శోభన సమారత్, నిర్మాత కుమార్ సేన్ సమారత్ కూతురు. తనుజా దర్శకుడు షోమూ ముఖర్జిని వివాహం చేసుకొన్నారు. వ్యక్తిగత కారణాల వల్ల తనుజా, షోము విడిపోయారు. ఆయన 2008లో మరణించారు.

    Kajol mother Tanuja health condition is serious

    తనుజాకు బాలీవుడ్‌లో చాలా మంది రక్త సంబంధీకులు ఉన్నారు. అలనాటి నటి స్వర్గీయ నూతన్ ఈమెకు సోదరి. ప్రస్తుతం రాణిస్తున్న యువ దర్శకుడు ఆయన్ ముఖర్జీకి అంటీ అవుతుంది. బాలీవుడ్‌లో అద్బుతమైన విజయాలు సాధించిన జెవెల్ థీఫ్, హాథీ మేరి సాథీ, దో చోర్, ఇజ్జత్, ప్రేమ్ రోగ్, తదితర చిత్రాల్లో నటించారు.

    ఇదిలా ఉండగా, అజయ్ దేవగన్ తండ్రి వీరు దేవగన్ సోమవారం తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు. ఆయన పలు బాలీవుడ్ చిత్రాలకు స్టంట్ మాస్టర్‌గా సేవలందించారు. అంతే కాకుండా అమితాబ్ నటించిన చిత్రానికి దర్శకత్వం వహించారు.

    English summary
    Day after the death of father-in-law Veeru Devgan, actor Kajol was seen at the Lilavati hospital to meet her mother, actor Tanuja. The veteran actor is not well and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Kajol was seen visiting her mother on Tuesday night. The details of Tanuja’s illness are yet to be known.
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 21:30 [IST]
