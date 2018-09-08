 »   » మరో పెళ్లి ఆలోచన లేదు, మహిళలపై ఇంకా చిన్న చూపే: కల్కి కొచ్లిన్

తెలుగు
    బాలీవుడ్ దర్శకుడు అనురాగ్ కశ్యప్‌ను పెళ్లాడి విడిపోయిన నటి కల్కి కొచ్లిన్ జీవితంలో మళ్లీ వైవాహిక బంధంలోకి వెళ్లే ప్రసక్తే లేదని తేల్చి చెప్పారు. ఇటీవల ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో ఆమె మాట్లాడుతూ మన సమాజం వివాహ వ్యవస్థపై నిర్మించబడిందని, ఇప్పటికీ ఇక్కడ మహిళలపై చిన్నచూపు ఉందని అభిప్రాయ పడ్డారు.

    నేను పెళ్లి చేసుకున్న తర్వాత నన్ను అందరూ అనురాగ్ భార్య అని పిలవడం మొదలు పెట్టారే తప్ప... కల్కి అని కానీ, కల్కి హస్బండ్ అని కానీ పిలవ లేదని, ఇక్కడ ఆడ మగ మధ్య అసమానతలు ఏర్పడటానికి ఎన్నో కారణాలు ఉన్నాయన్నారు.

    Kalki Koechlin said no married again

    ఏ రిలేషన్ షిప్‌లో అయినా నిజాయితీ, ఇండిపెండెన్స్ అనేది ఎంతో ముఖ్యమని... అవి లేనపుడు కలిసి ఉండటం అనవసరమని కల్కి అభిప్రాయ పడ్డారు. ప్రస్తుతం తాను సింగిల్‌గా ఎంతో సంతోషంగా ఉన్నానని, ఎక్కువ సమయం తన ఫ్యామిలీతో గడుపుతున్నట్లు తెలిపారు.

    ప్రస్తుతం కల్కి నటిస్తున్న సినిమాల విషయానికొస్తే... స్కాలర్ షిప్, గుల్లీ బాయ్, హాథీ మేరే సాథి అనే చిత్రాల్లో నటిస్తోంది. హాథీ మేరే సాథి చిత్రంలో రానా దగ్గుబాటి హీరోగా నటిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    English summary
    Actor Kalki Koechlin believes society has built the institution of marriage in a way where women are still looked at as the weaker sex. Stating that "honesty" and "independence" are a must in a relationship, Kalki also shared how she went about the process of coming out of her marriage after the divorce.
    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 18:32 [IST]
