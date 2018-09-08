 »   » మరో పెళ్లి ఆలోచన లేదు, మహిళలపై ఇంకా చిన్న చూపే: కల్కి కొచ్లిన్

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
English summary
Actor Kalki Koechlin believes society has built the institution of marriage in a way where women are still looked at as the weaker sex. Stating that "honesty" and "independence" are a must in a relationship, Kalki also shared how she went about the process of coming out of her marriage after the divorce.
Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 18:32 [IST]