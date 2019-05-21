రేప్, లైంగిక వేధింపుల కేసులపై పట్టింపు లేదు... ఐశ్వర్యరాయ్ మీద జోక్ వేస్తే ఇంత సీనా?

English summary

"Fraud IndiaMeToo & NCWIndia has caused death f feminism in India, accused working everywhere & roaming freely, chauvinism & gender bias displayed openly & here fr a stupid joke they come crawling like insects as if anybody cares about such a sham NCWI please take a seat. I will never forget how they refused to take Kangana’s complaint against a big star, but come to fight for these childish jokes when so many rape and harassment cases are lying unaddressed. Much more scary and damaging than feudal and chauvinist men are these women hater women...bhed ki khaal mein bhediye...jealous and bitchy women who have problem with other woman, simply cause they also happen to be a woman, time to be very careful spot such insects & expose them." Rangoli tweeted.