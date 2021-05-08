తెలుగు
      కంగన రనౌత్‌కు కరోనా పాజిటివ్.. వైరస్‌ను నాశనం చేస్తా అంటూ కామెంట్

      By
      |

      దేశవ్యాప్తంగా సినీ ప్రముఖులను కరోనావైరస్ మహమ్మారి వెంటాడుతున్నది. ఇప్పటికే చాలా మంది ప్రముఖులు కోవిడ్19 బారిన పడి మరణించగా.. మరి కొందరు ఈ వైరస్ బారిన పడి పలువురు కోలుకొంటున్నారు. తాజాగా కరోనావైరస్ బారిన పడిన వ్యక్తుల జాబితాలో కంగన రనౌత్‌ కూడా చేరింది.

      తనకు కరోనావైరస్ పాజిటివ్ అని రోగ నిర్ధారణ పరీక్షల్లో తేలిందని కంగన రనౌత్ తన అధికార ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో వెల్లడించింది. శనివారం ఉదయం సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా ఈ విషయాన్ని తెలిపారు. నాకు కరోనావైరస్ పాజిటివ్ అని తేలింది. ప్రస్తుతం స్వీయ గృహ నిర్బంధంలో ఉంటున్నాను అని తెలిపింది. అలాగే సుఖాసనం వేసిన ఫోటోను ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో షేర్ చేసింది.

      Kangana Ranaut Tested Coronavirus Positive, reveals in Instagram account

      ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో కంగన రనౌత్ వెల్లడించిన ప్రకారం.. నేను అలసటకు గురవుతున్నాను. ఆరోగ్య పరంగా బలహీనంగా మారిపోయాను. కొద్ది రోజులుగా కళ్లలో మంటలు వస్తున్నాయి. హిమాచల్ ప్రదేశ్‌కు వెళ్లే ముందు రోగ నిర్ధారణ పరీక్షలు చేయించుకొగా, కరోనావైరస్ పాజిటివ్ అని తేలింది అని తెలిపారు.

      Kangana Ranaut Tested Coronavirus Positive, reveals in Instagram account

      కోవిడ్19 చిన్నపాటి ఫ్లూ. నా శరీరంలో చేరిన వైరస్‌ను నాశనం చేస్తాను. ప్రజలకు నేను ఒకటే కోరుతున్నాను. దయచేసి నీపై ప్రభావం చూపే అవకాశం ఇవ్వకండి. నీవు భయపడితే.. అది నిన్ను ఇంకా చాలా భయపెడుతుంది. మనమంతా కోవిడ్‌ను తుదముట్టిద్దాం. మానసికంగా, శారీరంగా శక్తివంతులుగా మారుదాం. హర హర మహదేవ్ అంటూ అని కంగన రనౌత్ తెలిపారు.

      English summary
      Bollywoo actress Kangana Ranaut Tested Coronavirus Positive, reveals in Instagram account that, I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive. I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev
      Story first published: Saturday, May 8, 2021, 12:22 [IST]
