    ‘డియర్ కామ్రేడ్’ హిందీ రీమేక్ ప్రకటించిన కరణ్ జోహార్.. హీరో ఎవరు?

    By
    |

    విజయ్ దేవరకొండ నటించిన 'అర్జున్ రెడ్డి' హిందీలో 'కబీర్ సింగ్' పేరుతో రీమేక్ అయి సంచలన విజయం అందుకుంది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో విజయ్ నటించి 'డియర్ కామ్రేడ్' మూవీపై కూడా బాలీవుడ్ దృష్టపడింది. మంగళవారం విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, చిత్ర దర్శక నిర్మాతలతో కలిసి ఈ సినిమా చూసిన బాలీవుడ్ ఫిల్మ్ మేకర్ కరణ్ జోహార్... 'డియర్ కామ్రేడ్'ను హిందీలో రీమేక్ చేయబోతున్నట్లు అధికారికంగా ప్రకటించారు.

    ఈ సందర్భంగా విజయ్‌తో కలిసి దిగిన ఫోటోను షేర్ చేసిన కరణ్ ఈ మూవీపై ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురిపించారు. 'డియర్ కామ్రేడ్ చిత్రాన్ని అందరి కంటే ముందు చూడటం ఆనందంగా ఉంది. ఇదొక పవర్ ఫుల్ స్టోరీ, ఇంటెన్స్ లవ్ స్టోరీ. విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, రష్మిక మందన్న పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్ అద్భుతంగా ఉంది. ఇందులో అందరికీ నచ్చే మంచి సందేశం కూడా ఉంది. తొలి ప్రయత్నంలోనే భరత్ కమ్మ అద్భుతంగా తీశారు. జస్టిన్ ప్రభాకర్ మ్యూజిక్ బావుంది. మైత్రి మూవీ మేకర్స్ నిర్మాణ విలువలు నచ్చాయి' అంటూ కరణ్ జోహార్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    'డియర్ కామ్రేడ్'లో కాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్.. అవకాశం కోసం వెళ్తే రష్మికను బాగా.. బయటకొచ్చిన షాకింగ్ న్యూస్

    Karan Johar To Remake Dear Comrade In Hindi!

    'డియర్ కామ్రేడ్ హిందీ రీమేక్ ధర్మ ప్రొడక్షన్స్ ప్రొడ్యూస్ చేయబోతోంది అనే విషయం చెప్పడానికి సంతోషంగా ఉంది. ఈ విషయంలో చాలా ఎగ్జైటెడ్‌గా ఉన్నాను' అని కరణ్ జోహార్ ప్రకటించారు. అయితే ఇందులో హీరో ఎవరు? దర్శకత్వం వహించేది ఎవరు? అనేది మాత్రం వెల్లడించలేదు.

    విజయ్ దేవరకొండ కథానాయకుడిగా మైత్రీ మూవీ మేకర్స్, బిగ్ బెన్ సినిమాస్ పతాకాలపై... భరత్ కమ్మ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న చిత్రం "డియర్ కామ్రేడ్". రష్మిక మందన్న హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తుంది. "ఫైట్ ఫర్ వాట్ యు లవ్" అనేది ఉపశీర్షిక. తెలుగుతో పాటు తమిళం, మలయాళం, కన్నడ భాషల్లో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని జులై 26న గ్రాండ్ రిలీజ్ చేస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    Southern cinephiles are buzzing with excitement over the much awaited release of Telugu film Dear Comrade, starring Vijay Devarakonda. Now Bollywood fans have something to look forward to as director-producer Karan Johar just announced that he will be remaking the film in Hindi. KJo watched the movie with its lead actor Vijay Tuesday, and immediately took to his social media to confirm the film's Bollywood remake.
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
