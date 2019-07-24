‘డియర్ కామ్రేడ్’ హిందీ రీమేక్ ప్రకటించిన కరణ్ జోహార్.. హీరో ఎవరు?

English summary

Southern cinephiles are buzzing with excitement over the much awaited release of Telugu film Dear Comrade, starring Vijay Devarakonda. Now Bollywood fans have something to look forward to as director-producer Karan Johar just announced that he will be remaking the film in Hindi. KJo watched the movie with its lead actor Vijay Tuesday, and immediately took to his social media to confirm the film's Bollywood remake.