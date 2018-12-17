తెలుగు
'కేసరి'... అక్షయ్ కుమార్, పరిణీతి చోప్రా ఫస్ట్ లుక్

    అక్షయ్ కుమార్ హీరోగా రూపొందుతున్న చిత్రం 'కేసరి'. పరిణీతి చోప్రా హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ఫస్ట్ లుక్ విడుదల చేశారు. షూటింగ్ పూర్తయిన సందర్భంగా అక్షయ్ కుమార్ తన సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా పరిణీతితో కలిసి ఉన్న మూవీ ఫోటో షేర్ చేశారు.

    'ఈ సినిమా చేస్తున్నందుకు నా హృదయం గర్వంతో ఉప్పొంగుతోంది. మార్చి 21, 2019న కలుద్దాం'' అంటూ అక్షయ్ కుమార్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. 'కేసరి' మూవీ సారాగర్హి యుద్ధం నేపథ్యంలో సాగుతుంది. ఇందులో ఆయన సిఖ్ రెజిమెంట్ లీడర్ హవల్దార్ ఇషార్ సింగ్ పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నారు.

    Kesari first look: Akshay Kumar with Parineeti Chopra

    హవల్దార్ ఇషార్ సింగ్ నేతృత్వంలోని సిక్కు రెజిమెంట్ 1897 సెప్టెంబర్లో.... 10 వేల మంది ఆప్ఘనిస్థాన్ సైనికులతో పోరాటం చేశారు. పాకిస్థాన్‌లోని సారాగర్హి అనే ప్రాంతంలో జరిగిన ఈ యుద్ధంలో కేవలం 21 మందితో హవల్దార్ ఇషార్ సింగ్ అన్ని వేల మందిని ఎలా తిప్పికట్టారు? అనేది ఆసక్తికరంగా చూపించబోతున్నారు.

    అనురాగ్ సింగ్ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ధర్మ ప్రొడక్షన్స్ బేనర్లో కరణ్ జోహార్‌తో కలిసి అరుణ్ భాటియా, హిరూ యశ్ జోహార్, అపూర్వ మెహతా, సునీర్ ఖేటర్ప సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. జటిందర్ సా సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    Akshay Kumar with Parineeti Chopra first look from Kesari released. Akshay wrote on social media, “And it’s a wrap for #Kesari...a film which swells up my chest with immense pride. See you in cinemas on 21st March,2019.” Akshay usually chooses Independence Day and Republic day for his film’s releases but Kesari appears to be a March release now.
    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 17:45 [IST]
