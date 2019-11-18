తెలుగు
    లతా మంగేష్కర్‌పై వస్తోన్న వార్తలను ఖండించిన బంధువులు

    కొద్ది రోజులుగా ఆసుపత్రిలో చికిత్స తీసుకుంటున్న భారత రత్న , గాన కోకిల లతా మంగేష్కర్‌ ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితిపై సోషల్ మీడియాలో రకరకాల వార్తలు వినిపిస్తున్నాయి. ఆమె ఆరోగ్యం విషమించిందన్న వార్తలతో పాటు కొంత మంది ఆకతాయిలు ఆమె మృతి చెందినట్టుగా ప్రచారం చేస్తున్నారు ఈ వార్తలపై ఎంతో మంది ప్రముఖులు స్పందించి విన్నవించినా రూమర్స్ మాత్రం ఆగడం లేదు.

    రీసెంట్‌గా గాన గంధర్వుడు ఎస్పీబీ ఈ రూమర్లను ఖండిస్తూ.. 'నేను వ్యక్తిగతంగా తెలుసుకున్నాను. లతాజీ ఆరోగ్యం నిన్నటి కన్నా ఈ రోజు ఎంతో మెరుగ్గా ఉంది. ఆమె త్వరగా కోలుకుంటున్నారు. ఆమె బాగుండాలని కోట్లాది మంది అభిమానులు ప్రార్థనలు చేస్తున్నారు. అందరికీ నా రిక్వెస్ట్‌.. సరైన సమాచారం లేకుండా కేవలం ఎవరో షేర్‌ చేశారని తప్పుడు వార్తలను మీరు కూడా షేర్‌ చేయకండి' అంటూ వీడియో మెసేజ్‌ను పోస్ట్ చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    Lata Mangeshkars niece has confirmed that the legendary singer Condition

    తాజాగా లతా మంగేష్కర్ మేనకోడలు రచన కూడా స్పందించారు. ఆమె కోలుకుంటోందని, బాగానే ఉందని, రూమర్లను నమ్మకండని చెప్పుకొచ్చింది. ప్రముఖ వ్యాపారవేత్త హర్ష గోయెంకా ట్వీట్ చేస్తూ.. అమెరికా నుంచి వైద్యులు వచ్చి ప్రత్యేకంగా పరీక్షించారని, ఆమె కోలుకుంటోందని డాక్టర్లు చెప్పినట్టు పేర్కొన్నాడు. దీంతో రూమర్లకు చెక్ పెట్టేసినట్టైంది. లతా మంగేష్కర్‌ ప్రస్తుతం ముంబైలోని బ్రీచ్‌ కాండీ ఆసుపత్రిలో చికిత్స పొందుతున్నారు. ఆమె శ్వాసతీసుకోవటంలో ఇబ్బందులు ఎదురవ్వటంతో ఐసీయూలో ఉంచి చికిత్స అందిస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachana has confirmed that the legendary singer is doing fine. She has also urged fans not to believe fake reports.Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, tweeted that the legendary singer is stable. He wrote, "A group of doctors from Cleveland Clinic, US, visited Lata Mangeshkar ji today. Happy to inform, her health is steadily improving."
    Story first published: Monday, November 18, 2019, 17:49 [IST]
