English summary
Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachana has confirmed that the legendary singer is doing fine. She has also urged fans not to believe fake reports.Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, tweeted that the legendary singer is stable. He wrote, "A group of doctors from Cleveland Clinic, US, visited Lata Mangeshkar ji today. Happy to inform, her health is steadily improving."
Story first published: Monday, November 18, 2019, 17:49 [IST]