English summary

Lisa Haydon went on a holiday to Goa and chilled by the Mobor beach in Goa along with her friends, who also posted unique and strange pictures on their Instagram handle, just like her. Lisa's son Zack is seen in a few pictures, but once again it's only the side or back view. The cool mother and son duo are also seen playing the bongo by the shacks in a video clip and after a few seconds, Zack seems to get bored of it.