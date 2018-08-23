 »   » బలవంతంగా వ్యభిచారంలో... ఈ ట్రైలర్ మీ గుండెను పిండేస్తుంది!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
The trailer of Love Sonia is out and will leave you shell-shocked and gasping for breath, as it takes you on a journey to the dark side where young girls from rural areas across the country are trafficked, tricked and forced into prostitution. Each scene in this heart-wrenching trailer will make you feel the pain that the girls are going through.
Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 18:06 [IST]