 »   » బలవంతంగా వ్యభిచారంలో... ఈ ట్రైలర్ మీ గుండెను పిండేస్తుంది!

    భారత దేశంలో ప్రతి రోజూ సగటున 270 మంది మహిళలు, అమ్మాయిలు కనబడకుండా పోతున్నారు. కిడ్నాప్ చేయడం, మాయమాటలు చెప్పి వేరే ప్రాంతానికి తీసుకెళ్లడం... తర్వాత వారిని బలవంతంగా వ్యభిచారం చేయించే ముఠాలకు అమ్మివేయడం లాంటివి జరుగుతున్నాయి. దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా దీని వెనక పెద్ద మాఫియా నెట్వర్క్ ఉందంటే పరిస్థితి ఏంటో అర్థం చేసుకోవచ్చు.

    ఉమెన్, గర్ల్ ట్రాఫికింగ్‌ అంశాన్ని ప్రధానంగా ఫోకస్ చేస్తూ హిందీలో 'లవ్ సోనియా' అనే చిత్రం తెరకెక్కుతోంది. తాజాగా ఈచిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ట్రైలర్ విడుదల చేశారు. తాబ్రేజ్ నూరాని దర్శకత్వంలో ఈ చిత్రం తెరకెక్కింది.

    ఈ చిత్రంలో ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ నటులు రాజ్ కుమార్ రావ్, అనుపమ్ ఖేర్, మనోజ్ బాజ్‌పాయ్, రీచా చద్దా, డెమి మూర్, ఫ్రిదా పింటో, సాయి తమన్హకర్, మృనాల్ ఠాకూర్, మార్క్ డుప్లాసిస్, రియా సిసోడియా, అదిల్ హుస్సేన్, సన్నీ పవార్ తదితరులు నటించారు.

    Love Sonia - Official Trailer

    ముంబై లాంటి మహానగరాల్లోని రెడ్ లైట్ ఏరియాలను ప్రముఖంగా ఫోకస్ చేస్తూ.... ఈ నరక కూపంలోకి అమ్మాయిలు ఎలా చేరుతున్న అనే అంశాలను సినిమాలో వివరంగా చూపెట్టినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. సెప్టెంబర్ 14న 'లవ్ సోనియా' ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది.

    English summary
    The trailer of Love Sonia is out and will leave you shell-shocked and gasping for breath, as it takes you on a journey to the dark side where young girls from rural areas across the country are trafficked, tricked and forced into prostitution. Each scene in this heart-wrenching trailer will make you feel the pain that the girls are going through.
    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 18:06 [IST]
