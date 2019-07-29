దత్తత సులభతరం కావాలి, నా కూతురు కోసం పదేళ్లు పోరాడా: సుష్మితా సేన్

మన దేశంలో దత్తత తీసుకునే విధానం చాలా క్లిష్టంగా ఉందని, ఈ ప్రక్రియ వల్ల ప్రజలు చాలా ఇబ్బంది పడుతున్నారు, దీన్ని మనం ఎందుకు సరళీకృతం చేయలేము? అని నటి సుష్మితా సేన్ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. దత్తత తీసుకునే విధానాన్ని సులభతరం చేయాల్సిన అవసరం ఉందని ఆమె ప్రభుత్వ అధికారులను విజ్జప్తి చేశారు. "అడాప్షన్"(దత్తత) అనే అంశంపై హైదరాబాద్లో జరిగిన ఓ కార్యక్రమంలో సుష్మితా సేన్ పాల్టొని ప్రసంగించారు.
ఒక వైపు దత్తత ప్రక్రియను చాలా క్లిష్టంగా ఉంచుతారు, మరొక వైపు పిల్లలను దత్తత తీసుకున్న తర్వాత వారు పర్యవేక్షించరు. కనీసం మొదటి మూడు లేదా నాలుగు సంవత్సరాలు పర్యవేక్షించాలి, ఎందుకంటే ఇవి పిల్లలు ఎదిగే కీలకమైన దశ, దత్తత తీసుకున్న వారు వారిని సరిగా పెంచుతున్నారా? లేదా? అనేది అధికారులు మానిటర్ చేయాలని సుష్మితా సూచించారు. YFLO - యంగ్ ఫిక్కీ లేడీస్ ఆర్గనైజేషన్ చైర్పర్సన్ శిల్పా దత్లా ఆహ్వానం మేరకు సుష్మితా సేన్ ఈ సదస్సులో పాల్గొన్నారు.
నా రెండవ కుమార్తె అలీసాను దత్తత తీసుకోవడానికి సుప్రీంకోర్టులో పదేళ్ల న్యాయ పోరాటం చేశాను. ఎందుకంటే భారతీయ చట్టాలు అమ్మాయి తర్వాత మరో అమ్మాయిని దత్తత తీసుకోవడానికి అనుమతించవు. దీన్ని సవాలుగా తీసుకుని పోరాటం చేసి చట్టాన్ని మార్చేలా చేసి అలీసాను దత్తత తీసుకున్నట్లు సుష్మితా సేన్ తెలిపారు.
శిల్పా దత్లా మాట్లాడుతూ దత్తత తీసుకోవడాన్ని పరోపకార చర్యగా నిర్వచించారు. ఇలా చేయడం ఇతర వ్యక్తుల అవసరాలు, ఆనందాన్ని చూసుకునే చర్య అని ఆమె తెలిపారు. శిల్పా వ్యాఖ్యలపై సుష్మిత ప్రశంసు గుప్పిస్తూ... "దత్తత అనేది కడుపు నుండి వచ్చే సంబంధం కాదు హృదయం నుంచి వచ్చే సంబంధం. శిల్ప దత్లా చెప్పినట్లుగా ఇది పరోపకార చర్యే' అన్నారు.
దత్తత అనేది జీవితాన్ని మార్చే నిర్ణయం అని 43 ఏళ్ల మాజీ ఫెమినా మిస్ ఇండియా, మిస్ యూనివర్స్ సుష్మితా సేన్ స్పష్టం చేశారు. నేను హైదరాబాద్లో పుట్టాను. ఈ నగరం నుంచే ప్రపంచాన్ని చూశాను. హైదరాబాద్ రావడానికి ప్రతి అవకాశాన్ని నేను ఉపయోగించుకుంటాను. ఇది నాకు ఇంటికి రావడం లాంటిది. నాకు ఫిల్మ్నగర్లోని సుష్ హోమ్లో ఒక రూమ్ ఉంది. నేను ఇక్కడకు వచ్చిన ప్రతిసారీ నేను జన్మించిన బంజారా హిల్స్లోని ఇంటిని చూడటానికి వెళతాను. దాన్ని చూడటం నాకు ఎంతో ఆనందాన్ని ఇస్తుంది అని సుష్మితా సేన్ అన్నారు.
The process of adoption in our country is very complicated. Documents, orientation and many such things make it very difficult for people. Why can’t the process be simplified. Sushmita Sen appealed to authorities and concerned governments to make adoption less tedious. Sushmita made the appeal while addressing 250 YFLO gathering while in conversation with Dr. Anuradha Rao on the subject “Adoption”. On one side they keep the process so complicated and on the other side, once the child is adopted they don’t monitor. They must monitor at least for first three or four years, because these are the crucial years and are formative years blossoming relationship.
Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 10:01 [IST]
