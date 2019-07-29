దత్తత సులభతరం కావాలి, నా కూతురు కోసం పదేళ్లు పోరాడా: సుష్మితా సేన్

English summary

The process of adoption in our country is very complicated. Documents, orientation and many such things make it very difficult for people. Why can’t the process be simplified. Sushmita Sen appealed to authorities and concerned governments to make adoption less tedious. Sushmita made the appeal while addressing 250 YFLO gathering while in conversation with Dr. Anuradha Rao on the subject “Adoption”. On one side they keep the process so complicated and on the other side, once the child is adopted they don’t monitor. They must monitor at least for first three or four years, because these are the crucial years and are formative years blossoming relationship.