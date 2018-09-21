తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » ఆ నరకానికి దూరంగా.. జీవితం ప్రశాంతంగా ఉంది.. అర్బాజ్‌తో విడాకులపై మలైకా

ఆ నరకానికి దూరంగా.. జీవితం ప్రశాంతంగా ఉంది.. అర్బాజ్‌తో విడాకులపై మలైకా

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    బాలీవుడ్ తారలు అర్బాజ్ ఖాన్, మలైకా అరోరా తమ 18 ఏళ్ల దాంపత్య జీవితానికి ముగింపు పలికిన విషయం సినీ వర్గాల్లో చర్చనీయాంశమైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. గతేడాది వారికి కోర్టు నుంచి విడాకులు పొంది అధికారికంగా విడిపోయారు. విడాకులు తీసుకొన్న తర్వాత తన జీవితం గురించి మలైకా అరోరా ఇటీవల మీడియాతో పంచుకొన్నారు. విడాకుల తీసుకొన్న తర్వాత జీవితం చాలా మారిపోయిందని ఆమె వెల్లడించారు. ఇంకా ఏమన్నారంటే..

    మలైకా, అర్బాజ్ కాపురంలో చిచ్చుపెట్టిన బెట్టింగ్.. ఆ మూడో వ్యక్తి కాదట!

    అర్బాజ్‌ ఖానతో విడిపోయిన

    అర్బాజ్‌ ఖానతో విడిపోయిన

    అర్బాజ్‌తో విడిపోయిన తర్వాత జీవితం చాలా ప్రశాంతంగా ఉంది. ప్రస్తుతం మనశాంతితో బతుకుతున్నాను. జీవితంలో చాలా సానుకూలమైన నిశబ్దం ఉంది. ఇప్పుడు ఎలాంటి మానసిక ఆందోళన లేదు అని మలైకా పేర్కొన్నది.

    జీవితంలో అనిశ్చితితో

    జీవితంలో అనిశ్చితితో

    దాంపత్య జీవితంలో నెలకొన్న కలతల వల్ల జీవితంలో అనిశ్చితి నెలకొని ఉండేది. పరిస్థితులన్నీ నరకంగా అనిపించేవి. కానీ ఎప్పుడూ నేను మానసికంగా దిగజారలేదు. కానీ విడాకులు తీసుకొంటే జీవితంలో ఎలాంటి పరిస్థితులు చోటుచేసుకొంటాయి? కెరీర్ ఎలా ఉంటుంది అనే విషయంపై ఆందోళన ఉండేది.

    నా కెరీర్ బాగున్నది

    నా కెరీర్ బాగున్నది

    అర్బాజ్‌తో సానుకూలంగా చర్చలు జరిపి విడాకులు పొందాను. ఆ తర్వాత నా కెరీర్, వ్యక్తిగత జీవితాన్ని చక్కగా సరిదిద్దుకొన్నాను. ఇప్పుడు అంతా మంచే జరుగుతున్నది. అతిగా ఏ విషయంపై స్పందించడం లేదు అని మలైకా చెప్పారు.

    అర్జున్ కపూర్‌తో మలైకా అఫైర్

    అర్జున్ కపూర్‌తో మలైకా అఫైర్

    విడాకుల తర్వాత బాలీవుడ్ హీరో అర్జున్ కపూర్‌తో మలైకా డేటింగ్ చేస్తున్నదని వార్తలు రాగా, అర్భాజ్ ఖాన్ తన గర్ల్‌ఫ్రెండ్ జార్జియా అండ్రియానితో అఫైర్ కొనసాగిస్తున్నారు. ఇటీవల సల్మాన్ సోదరి అర్పితా ఖాన్ ఇంట్లో జరిగిన వినాయకుడి వేడుకల్లో ఆండ్రియాతో కలిసి మలైకా పాల్గొనడం మీడియాలో పతాక శీర్షికలను ఆకర్షించాయి.

    మలైకా అరోరా ఖాన్

    English summary
    Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora announced their decision to end their eighteen-year-long marriage, fans were heartbroken. The couple got divorced in May last year. Malika said, "I'm calmer, more at ease and at peace with my surroundings. I think I was just all over the place. Now, I feel far more calm."
    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 14:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue