Bollywood sexy star Malaika Arora was slut-shamed for posting pictures in a swimsuit, but it looks like she is unfazed by all the negativity directed at her. "I don't pay attention to trolls and that is the best way to deal with them," she told IANS.Revealing that the pictures were from her trip to Maldives last year, Malaika said that those trolling her should let her know what, according to them, the "appropriate attire" for swimming is.