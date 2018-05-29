 »   » స్విమ్‌సూట్ కాకపోతే.. చీరకట్టుకోవాలా? దారుణమైన కామెంట్లపై మలైకా

స్విమ్‌సూట్ కాకపోతే.. చీరకట్టుకోవాలా? దారుణమైన కామెంట్లపై మలైకా

    సోషల్ మీడియా ఫ్లాట్‌ఫాం అందుబాటులోకి వచ్చిన తర్వాత తారల వ్యక్తిగత జీవితం బహిరంగమైపోయింది. సినీ తారలు తమ ఫొటోలను అభిమానుల కోసం షేర్ చేసుకోవడం సాధారణమైపోయింది. ఆ విషయంలో కొన్నిసార్లు సినీ నటులు కొన్ని సమస్యలను ఎదుర్కోవాల్సి వస్తున్నది. తాజాగా అలాంటి చేదు అనుభవం బాలీవుడ్ ఐటెం గర్ల్ మలైకా అరోరాకు ఎదురైంది. గతంలో స్విమ్‌సూట్‌లో ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తూ ఉన్న ఫొటోలను తన ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో షేర్ చేయగా వాటిపై కొందరు నెటిజన్లు అడ్డదిట్టంగా కామెంట్లు వదిలారు.

    హాట్ హాట్‌గా స్విమ్ డ్రెస్‌లో

    మాల్దీవుల పర్యటనలో భాగంగా స్విమ్‌సూట్‌లో హాట్‌ హాట్‌గా కనిపిస్తున్న ఫొటోలపై కొందరు స్పందిస్తూ ఘాటైన కామెంట్లు వదిలారు. సెక్సీగా, హాట్‌గా ఉన్నావని, సముద్రంలో చేపలా ఉన్నావని కొందరు కామెంట్లు చేశారు. కొందరైతే హద్దు మీరు దారుణమైన కామెంట్లు వదిలారు.

    ట్రోల్స్‌ను పట్టించుకోను

    సోషల్ మీడియాలో తన ఫొటోలపై మలైకా అరోరా స్పందిస్తూ.. నేను ట్రోల్స్‌ను పెద్దగా స్పందించను. పట్టించుకోకపోవడమే దానికి తగిన పరిష్కారం. ట్రోల్స్ వల్ల తన గురించి ఏమని అనుకొంటారో తెలుస్తుంది అని మలైకా పేర్కొన్నారు.

    స్విమ్మింగ్ సూట్‌లో కాకుండా

    సముద్ర తీరాన సేద తీరేటప్పుడు స్విమ్మింగ్ సూట్‌లో కనిపించకుంటే చీరలో కనిపిస్తారా? సముద్రతీరాన నీటిలో ఇతర సంబంధిత కార్యక్రమాల్లో పాలుపంచుకొనేటప్పుడు ప్రపంచంలో ఎక్కడైనా స్విమ్‌సూట్లే ధరిస్తారు. అలా కాకుండా మరే దుస్తులేమైనా ఉంటే దయచేసి నాకు చెప్పండి. వాటిపై దృష్టిపెడుతా అని మలైకా చెప్పింది.

    దంబాంగ్3లో మలైకా

    ప్రస్తుతం దంబాగ్3 చిత్రంలో మరోసారి మున్నీగా ప్రేక్షకులను ఉత్సాహపరిచేందుకు సిద్దమవుతున్నారు. అలాగే ఇండియాస్ నెక్ట్స్ టాప్ మోడల్ మూడో సీజన్‌లో జడ్జీగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు. గతంలో గబ్బర్ సింగ్ చిత్రంలో పవన్ కల్యాణ్ సరసన కెవ్వుకేక అంటూ మలైకా చేసిన ఐటెం సాంగ్ విశేష ప్రజాదరణ పొందిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    English summary
    Bollywood sexy star Malaika Arora was slut-shamed for posting pictures in a swimsuit, but it looks like she is unfazed by all the negativity directed at her. "I don't pay attention to trolls and that is the best way to deal with them," she told IANS.Revealing that the pictures were from her trip to Maldives last year, Malaika said that those trolling her should let her know what, according to them, the "appropriate attire" for swimming is.
