 »   » కేన్స్: బోనులో బంధీగా మల్లికా షెరావత్, మైనర్లతో వ్యభిచారంపై....

English summary

Mallika locked herself up in a small cage at Cannes to bring attention to the NGO Free A Girl’s Lock-Me-Up campaign. “It is my ninth year at Cannes and the festival is one of the most cogent platforms to raise the issue of child prostitution not just in India but across the world. Being locked in a cage, I wanted to drive home the imagery of how young girls who are being trafficked are trapped in a small 12x8 foot room. These innocent victims have to live and survive without any aid. There is a woman suffering abuse every minute with no hope of any change. So I thought of doing my bit and raising awareness about an issue which needs to become extinct at the earliest.” She said.