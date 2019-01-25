‘అర్జున్ రెడ్డి’ రీమేక్: సినిమా సెట్లో వ్యక్తి మృతి, అసలు ఏం జరిగింది?

షాహిద్ కపూర్, కియారా అద్వానీ హీరో హీరోయిన్లుగా రూపొందుతున్న 'కబీర్ సింగ్' మూవీ షూటింగ్ ప్రస్తుతం ఉత్తరఖండ్లోని ముస్సోరిలో జరుగుతోంది. అయితే సెట్స్లో గురువారం ఒక వ్యక్తి మరణించడం చర్చనీయాంశం అయింది.
అతడిని ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్కు చెందిన రామ్ కుమార్(35)గా గుర్తించారు. చిత్ర బృందం బస చేసిన ఫైవ్ స్టార్ హోటల్లో జరిగిన ప్రమాదంలో అతడు ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయినట్లు సమాచారం. అయితే సినిమా షూటింగ్ ప్రారంభం కావడానికి ముందే ఈ సంఘటన చోటు చేసుకున్నట్లు నిర్మాణ సంస్థలు సినీ1 స్టూడియోస్, టి సిరీస్ సంస్థ సంయుక్తంగా విడుదల చేసిన స్టేట్మెంటులో పేర్కొన్నారు.
రామ్ కుమార్ డెహ్రడూన్ నుంచి చిత్ర బృందంలో జనరేటర్ ఆపరేటర్గా పని చేస్తున్నడని, జనరేటర్లో వాటర్ లెవల్ చెక్ చేస్తుండగా అతడి మఫ్లర్ జనరేటర్ ఫ్యాన్ రెక్కల్లో ఇరుక్కుందని, ఫ్యాన్ వేగానికి అతడు లోపలికి లాగబడ్డాడని తెలిపారు.
ఈ ఘటనలో రామ్ కుమార్ తలకు తీవ్రగాయాలయ్యాయి. వెంటనే అతడిని డెహ్రడూన్లోని ఆసుపత్రికి తరలించారు. వెంటిలేటర్ మీద చికిత్స పొందిన కొన్ని గంటల అనంతరం ప్రాణాలు వదిలాడు. రామ్ కుమార్కు ముగ్గురు సోదరులు, ఒక సోదరి ఉన్నట్లు సమాచారం.
రామ్ కుమార్ మృతిపట్ల నిర్మాతలు సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. రామ్ కుమార్ మరణం మమ్మల్ని ఎంతో బాధించింది. అతడి కుటుంబానికి ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలుపుతున్నాం. వారి కుటుంబానికి సహాయం అందించనున్నట్లు వెల్లడించారు.
తెలుగు హిట్ మూవీ 'అర్జున్ రెడ్డి' హిందీలో 'కబీర్ సింగ్' పేరుతో రీమేక్ అవుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. జూన్ 21న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు.
A man died on the sets of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film "Kabir Singh" on Thursday in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Ram Kumar, 35, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, lost his life in a freak accident at the five-star hotel where the film's unit is staying. The incident took place before the commencement of the shoot, a release issued by Cine1 Studios and T Series Films, said.
Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 19:57 [IST]
