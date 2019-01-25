‘అర్జున్ రెడ్డి’ రీమేక్: సినిమా సెట్లో వ్యక్తి మృతి, అసలు ఏం జరిగింది?

English summary

A man died on the sets of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film "Kabir Singh" on Thursday in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Ram Kumar, 35, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, lost his life in a freak accident at the five-star hotel where the film's unit is staying. The incident took place before the commencement of the shoot, a release issued by Cine1 Studios and T Series Films, said.