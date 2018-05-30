 »   » రాజ్, కృష్ణ డీకే వెబ్‌ సిరీస్‌లో మనోజ్ బాజ్‌పేయ్

రాజ్, కృష్ణ డీకే వెబ్‌ సిరీస్‌లో మనోజ్ బాజ్‌పేయ్

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu

Related Articles

    బాలీవుడ్‌లో విలక్షణమైన పాత్రలతో దుమ్మురేపిన అతికొద్ది మంది నటుల్లో మనోజ్ బాజ్‌పేయ్ ఒకరు. సత్య, స్పెషల్ చబ్బీస్ (26), అలీగఢ్ చిత్రాలు ఆయన నట ప్రతిభకు అద్దంపట్టాయి. ప్రస్తుతం తొలిసారి వెబ్‌ సిరీస్‌లోకి అడుగుపెట్టనున్నారు. నిర్మాత, దర్శక ద్వయం రాజ్ నిడిమోరు, కృష్ణ డీకే ఈ వెబ్‌ సిరీస్‌కు దర్శకత్వం వహించనున్నారు.

    ది ఫ్యామిలీ మ్యాన్ అనే వెబ్‌ సిరీస్ వచ్చే ఏడాది ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానున్నది. ఈ వెబ్‌ సిరీస్ సుమారు 10 ఎపిసోడ్స్ ఉంటుంది. రాజకీయ నేతల భరతం పట్టే పాత్రలో మనోజ్ బాజ్‌పేయ్ నటించనున్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా మనోజ్ బాజ్‌పేయ్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. రాజ్, డీకేతో పనిచేయడం గొప్ప అనుభూతి. వారి సృజనాత్మక శక్తి అమోఘం. ఈ ఏడాది నాకు మంచి అవకాశాలు కల్పించినందుకు భగవంతుడికి రుణపడి ఉంటాను అని మనోజ్ బాజ్‌పేయ్ అన్నారు.

    Manoj Bajpayee to debut in Web series with Raj & DK’s thriller

    ఈ ఏడాది మనోజ్ బాజ్‌పేయ్ భోంస్లే, సన్ చిరియా, సత్య మేవ జయతే, లవ్ సోనియా, గలీ గలియోన్ చిత్రాల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. సత్యమేవ జయతేలో జాన్ అబ్రహంతో కలిసి నటిస్తున్నారు. ఇటీవల న్యూయార్క్ ఫిల్మ్ ఫెస్టివల్‌లో ఉత్తమ నటుడిగా అవార్డును అందుకొన్నారు.

    English summary
    Actor Manoj Bajpayee, along with the web series, will be juggling multiple film projects as well, including Satya Mev Jayate with John Abraham. Manoj Said, “I’m excited to be part of The Family Man, as it’s my first web series. It was a great experience working with Raj and DK.They bring a lot of creativity to the table. God has been very kind to me this year and I’ve an amazing line-up of films.”
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 18:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue