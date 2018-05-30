English summary

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, along with the web series, will be juggling multiple film projects as well, including Satya Mev Jayate with John Abraham. Manoj Said, “I’m excited to be part of The Family Man, as it’s my first web series. It was a great experience working with Raj and DK.They bring a lot of creativity to the table. God has been very kind to me this year and I’ve an amazing line-up of films.”