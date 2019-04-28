తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb

    సెక్సువల్ హారాస్మెంట్ కేసు కొట్టివేసిన కోర్టు... నటిపై పరువు నష్టం దావా!

    By
    |

    పాకిస్థానీ సింగర్ అలీ జాఫర్‌పై నటి మీషా షఫి వేసిన సెక్సువల్ హరాస్మెంట్ కేసును లాహోర్ కోర్టు కొట్టపారేసింది. దీంతో అలీ జాఫర్ రివర్స్ ఎటాక్ ప్రారంభించాడు. తనపై తప్పుడు ఆరోపణలు చేసిన సదరు నటిపై పరువు నష్టం దావా వేశాడు. ఈ విషయాన్ని వెల్లడిస్తూ సోషల్ మీడియాలో పోస్టు పెట్టారు.

    'మీషా షఫి నా మీద వేసిన కేసు కొట్టివేయబడింది. నా మీద తప్పుడు ఆరోపణలు చేసినందుకు ఆమె మీద నేను వేసిన పరువు నష్టం కేసు నడుస్తోంది. కేవలం మీషా షఫి మీద మాత్రమే కాదు, ఫేక్ అకౌంట్స్ క్రియేట్ చేసి నాకు వ్యతిరేకంగా సోషల్ మీడియలో కాంపెయిన్ చేసిన వారిపై కూడా కేసు పెట్టాను' అని అలీ జాఫర్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    Meesha Shafi’s case against me has been dismissed: Ali Zafar

    అలీపై లైంగిక వేధింపుల ఆరోపణలు వెల్లువెత్తిన నేపథ్యంలో 'లక్స్ స్టైల్ అవార్డ్స్ 2019' వేడుకకు ఇన్వైట్ చేయడాన్ని నిరసిస్తూ పలువురు సెలబ్రిటీలు వాకౌట్ చేశారు. కొందరు ఆర్టిస్టులైతే అవార్డ్స్ నామినేషన్స్ లిస్టు నుంచి తమ పేరును ఉపసంహరించుకున్నట్లు పాకిస్థాన్ మీడియా తెలిపింది.

    జాఫర్ అలీ సంఘటన పాకిస్థాన్లో సంచలనం అయింది. అయితే ఈ కేసును కోర్టు కొట్టివేయడం, తిరిగి అతడు మీషాపై పరువు నష్టం దావా వేయడంతో కొత్తమలుపు తిరిగింది. అయితే ఈ విషయంలో చాలా మంది మిషాకు మద్దతుగా నిలవడం గమనార్హం.

    English summary
    "Meesha Shafi’s case against me has been dismissed alongside the appeal made against the dismissal. The case in the court is my case against her to pay for damages that her false statement has caused me, which naturally she is trying to run away from. I have also filed a case against all the fake and other accounts being used to run a campaign against me on social media. I have been quiet about all this for a year while thousands of disgusting tweets were posted against me, like a campaign every time a big event comes. But it’s time to expose the truth via due process of law for which I urge the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) to take strict legal action. And a prayer to our respected courts to decide the matter at earliest for which I would like everyone to join me in asking Miss Shafi to come to the court. #FaceTheCourtMeeshaShafi." Pakistani singer Ali Zafar tweeted.
    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue