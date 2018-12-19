తెలుగు
 »   » #మీటూ: సోను నిగమ్ మీద ఫైర్ అయిన సోనా మహాపాత్ర

    #మీటూ ఆరోపణలు ఎదుర్కొంటున్న మ్యూజిక్ కంపోజర్ అను మాలిక్‌కు మద్దతుగా మాట్లాడిన ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ సింగర్ సోను నిగమ్ మీద... లేడీ సింగర్ సోనా మహాపాత్ర ఫైర్ అయ్యారు. అనుమాలిక్ లైంగిక వేధింపులకు పాల్పడ్డాడంటూ ఆరోపణలు చేసిన వారిలో సోనా మహాపాత్ర మొదటి వ్యక్తి అనే సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    నిగమ్ వ్యాఖ్యలపై సోనా మహాపాత్ర ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా స్పందిస్తూ... 'సోను నిగమ్ తన సహచరుల కంటే మంచి వాడని ఇంతకాలం భావించాను. అతడి నుంచి ఒలాంటి మాటలు వస్తాయని ఊహించలేదు. త్వరలోనే ఆయన రియలైజ్ అవుతారని నమ్ముతున్నాను.' అన్నారు.

    ఎజెండా ఆజ్ తక్ 2018 ఇంటర్వ్యూలో సోను నిగమ్ మాట్లాడుతూ... 'ఎలాంటి ప్రూఫ్ లేకుండా అను మాలిక్‌ను నిందిస్తున్నారు. ఆయన కూడా మాట్లాడాలంటే ఎన్నో మాట్లాడవచ్చు. కానీ ఆయన అలా చేయడం లేదు. అందరూ ఇక్కడ ఎలాంటి ప్రూఫ్ లేకుండా ఆరోపణలు చేసిన వారిని ఇక్కడ గౌరవిస్తున్నారు' అని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    #MeToo: Sona Mohapatra attacks Sonu Nigam for defending Anu Malik

    ఎలాంటి ఆధారాలు లేనపుడు అను మాలిక్ మీద ఎలా బ్యాన్ విధిస్తారు? అతడి నోటి దగ్గర కూడును ఎలా లాగేస్తారు? ఆయన ఫ్యామిలీని ఎలా టార్చర్ పెడతారు? అంటూ సోను నిగమ్ ప్రశ్నించారు. మరొకరి జీవితాన్ని ఈ విధంగా చేసే హక్కు మనకు ఎవరు ఇచ్చారు? ప్రూఫ్ ఉంటే చూపండి... నాకు ఇద్దరు సిస్టర్స్ ఉన్నారు. ఇలాంటివి జరిగినపుడు నేను వారి పక్షాన నిలుస్తాను. అలా అని మరొకరికి పని లేకుండా చేసే ప్రయత్నం అయితే చేయను అంటూ సోను నిగమ్ అభిప్రాయం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

    English summary
    Singer Sona Mohapatra attacked Sonu Nigam for the stand that he took on the #MeToo controversy surrounding music composer Anu Malik. Sona wrote on Twitter. "I always found Sonu Nigam to be brighter than most of his peers, intelligent, so talented, excellent at his craft & yes, kind too. Feel so let down hearing him talk like this & choose the dark side to side up with. I'm hoping he realises how sad this is. (sic)"
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 15:40 [IST]
