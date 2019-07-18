తెలుగు
    ‘మిషన్ మంగళ్’ ట్రైలర్: అలా చేయకపోతే సైంటిస్టులం అని చెప్పుకునే హక్కు లేదు!

    By
    |

    ప్రయోగాలు లేకుండా సైన్స్ అనేది లేదు. మనం ప్రయోగాలు చేయకుంటే సైటిస్టులం అని చెప్పుకునే హక్కు లేదు. ఈ ప్రపంచంలో ఎవరూ తొలి ప్రయత్నంలోనే అంగారకుడిని రీచ్ కాలేదు... అంటూ అక్షయ్ కుమార్ చెప్పే డైలాగులతో 'మిషన్ మంగళ్' ట్రైలర్ వచ్చేసింది. ట్రైలర్ రిలీజ్ తర్వాత సినిమాపై ఆంచనాలు మరింత పెరిగాయి.

    2013లో భారత అంతరిక్ష పరిశోధన సంస్థ(ఇస్రో) విజయవంతంగా ప్రయోగించిన మార్స్ ఆర్బిటర్ మిషన్ 'మంగళయాన్' గురించి ఈ చిత్రం సాగుతుంది. ఆగస్టు 15నఈ మూవీ ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది. అక్షయ్ కుమార్‌తో విద్యా బాలన్, సోనాక్షి సిన్హా, తాప్సీ పన్ను, క్రితి కుల్హరి, నిత్యా మీనన్, శర్మాన్ జోషి ముఖ్య పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు.

    Mission Mangal Official Trailer released

    ఈ చిత్రంలో అక్షయ్ కుమార్.. రాకేష్ ధావన్ అనే సైంటిస్టు పాత్రలో కనపించబోతున్నారు. ఈ మిషన్ పూర్తి చేయానికి రాకేష్ ధావన్ నేతృత్వంలోని బృందం ఎంత కష్టపడింది అనేది, మంగళయాన్ విజయం వెనక ఉన్న అసలైన వ్యక్తులు ఎవరు? అనేది ఈ మూవీ ద్వారా చూపించబోతున్నారు.

    'మిషన్ మంగళ్' చిత్రానికి జగన్ శక్తి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. అక్షయ్ కుమార్, ఆర్ బాల్కి, అరుణ భాటియా, అనిల్ నాయుడు నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. రవి వర్మన్ సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ అందిస్తుండగా అమిత్ త్రివేది సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు. వాల్ డిస్నీ స్టూడియోస్ మోషన్ పిక్చర్స్ వారు ఈ చిత్రాన్ని గ్రాండ్‌గా రిలీజ్ చేయబోతున్నారు.

    English summary
    Mission Mangal Official Trailer released. Mission Mangal is the incredible true story behind India’s mission to Mars. It shows how Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay Kumar) and Tara Shinde (Vidya Balan) together with a team of brilliant scientists successfully sent a satellite to Mars in their very first attempt, a mammoth feat achieved by no other nation. This is a tale of inspiration which shows how dreams transform into reality with a vision, the courage to pursue it and fulfill it with sheer determination.
    Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 16:24 [IST]
