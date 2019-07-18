‘మిషన్ మంగళ్’ ట్రైలర్: అలా చేయకపోతే సైంటిస్టులం అని చెప్పుకునే హక్కు లేదు!

English summary

Mission Mangal Official Trailer released. Mission Mangal is the incredible true story behind India’s mission to Mars. It shows how Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay Kumar) and Tara Shinde (Vidya Balan) together with a team of brilliant scientists successfully sent a satellite to Mars in their very first attempt, a mammoth feat achieved by no other nation. This is a tale of inspiration which shows how dreams transform into reality with a vision, the courage to pursue it and fulfill it with sheer determination.