 »   »  పెళ్లికి ముందే గర్భం.. నేహా దూపియా ప్రెగ్నెన్సీ గుట్టురట్టు!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
neha dhupia neha dhupia pregnancy angad bedi bollywood నేహా దూపియా నేహా దూపియా ప్రెగ్నెన్సీ అంగద్ బేడి బాలీవుడ్
English summary
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announce their pregnancy in style. In the pictures, Angad is seen flaunting Neha's baby bump. Neha took to Instagram to share the news with some amazing pictures. In the pictures, Angad is seen flaunting Neha's baby bump.
Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 20:00 [IST]