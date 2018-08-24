తెలుగు
 »   »  పెళ్లికి ముందే గర్భం.. నేహా దూపియా ప్రెగ్నెన్సీ గుట్టురట్టు!

పెళ్లికి ముందే గర్భం.. నేహా దూపియా ప్రెగ్నెన్సీ గుట్టురట్టు!

    గత కొద్దికాలంగా తన ప్రెగ్నెన్సీ వార్తలపై వస్తున్న ఊహాగానాలకు బాలీవుడ్ తార నేహా దూపియా తెరదించింది. తాను గర్భం దాల్చింది నిజమేనని స్పష్టం చేసింది. తన భర్తతో కలిసి ఓ అందమైన ఫోటో ద్వారా తన ప్రెగ్నెన్సీ వార్తను ధ్రువీకరింది. ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్‌లో చేసిన పోస్టు వైరల్‌గా మారింది. వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే..

    హడావిడిగా పెళ్లి అందుకే

    హడావిడిగా పెళ్లి అందుకే

    చాలాకాలంగా డేటింగ్ చేస్తున్న అంగద్ బేడితో నేహాదుపియా వివాహం మే 10న జరిగింది. నేహా గర్భం దాల్చడం వల్లే హడావిడిగా పెళ్లి చేసుకొన్నారనే వార్లు మీడియాలో స్వైర విహారం చేశాయి. అయితే వాటిపై అంగద్ స్పందిస్తూ అది తమ వ్యక్తిగత విషయం అని తేల్చేశారు.

    ఇప్పుడే గర్భం దాల్చడం ఏంటీ

    ఇప్పుడే గర్భం దాల్చడం ఏంటీ

    నేహా దూపియా ప్రెగ్నెన్సీ వార్తలను ఆమె తండ్రి కూడా తోసిపుచ్చారు. ఇప్పుడే వారిద్దరూ పెళ్లి చూసుకొన్నారు. ఇప్పుడే గర్భం దాల్చడమేమిటని అన్నాడు. అలాగే నేహా దూపియా గర్భం వార్తలపై స్పందిస్తూ.. మేము ఇంకా ప్లాన్ చేయలేదు. ఒకవేళ అలాంటిది ఉంటే మీకు కబురు పెడుతాం అని అంగద్ అన్నాడు.

    నేహా దూపియా కన్ఫర్మ్

    నేహా దూపియా కన్ఫర్మ్

    ఇలాంటి కామెంట్ల మధ్య ఒక్కసారిగా ప్రెగ్నెన్సీ ఖారారుచేస్తూ నేహా దూపియ ఫొటో పెట్టడం చర్చనీయాంశమైంది. తాజాగా నేహా దూపియా గర్భం దాల్చినట్టు చూపిస్తున్న అంగద్‌తో దిగిన ఫోటోను పోస్ట్ చేసి ఓ కామెంట్ పెట్టింది. మా కుటుంబంలో మూడో వ్యక్తి రాబోతున్నాడు. భగవంతుడి ఆశీర్వాదం మాతో ఉంది అని పేర్కొన్నారు.

    రూమర్లు నిజమయ్యాయని.. అంగద్

    రూమర్లు నిజమయ్యాయని.. అంగద్

    నేహా దూపియా విషయంలో వస్తున్న రూమర్లు నిజమయ్యాయి. ఇక ఆ విషయంపై మీ కామెంట్లు ఆపండి అని అంగద్ పేర్కొన్నాడు. నేహా దూపియ పోస్టు చేసిన ఫోటోకు కొద్ది గంటల వ్యవధిలోనే లక్షకుపైగా వ్యూస్ వచ్చాయి.

    నేహా ధూపియా

    English summary
    Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announce their pregnancy in style. In the pictures, Angad is seen flaunting Neha's baby bump. Neha took to Instagram to share the news with some amazing pictures. In the pictures, Angad is seen flaunting Neha's baby bump.
    Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 20:00 [IST]
